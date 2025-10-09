Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Ontario's new winter forecast says these places will be stormy and colder than normal

Winter weather is almost here.

people and cars on a toronto street during a snowstorm

Toronto street during a snowstorm.

Max | Unsplash
Senior Writer

This new winter forecast for Canada revealed details about what the season will be like across the country.

Ontario's weather is expected to be stormy with colder-than-normal temperatures soon!

The Weather Network recently put out a preliminary 2025-26 winter forecast that gave a sneak peek at the season.

During November, "a rather abrupt transition into the start of winter" should happen across the country.

The exact timing is still uncertain, but The Weather Network said to expect near-normal and colder-than-normal temperatures once the warm pattern breaks.

Those temperatures should stick around for much of December.

All of northern and central Ontario will get below seasonal temperatures during the early winter months, according to The Weather Network.

But southern Ontario will get near-normal temperatures at the beginning of the winter season.

That includes places in the Great Lakes region and along the St. Lawrence River, like Toronto and Ottawa.

If you're travelling in the weeks leading up to the holidays in December, The Weather Network said to pay extra attention to forecasts because of winter weather.

The dominant storm track is expected to be through Ontario's Great Lakes region, up the St. Lawrence River towards Ottawa, and into Quebec.

Looking at the season overall, temperatures are expected to be colder than normal in places that are north of Georgian Bay.

Central and southern parts of the province, including Sudbury, Ottawa, Barrie, Toronto, Windsor and the surrounding areas, should get near normal temperatures.

If you don't like the winter chill, The Weather Network said there will be "a significant stretch of milder weather" during the middle of winter in the southern parts of Canada.

That even includes places where the temperatures will be below seasonal overall this winter.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

winter forecasttoronto weatherontario weather
CanadaNews

Explore this list   👀

    • Lisa Belmonte

      Senior Writer

      Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

    Ontario's winter forecast calls for 'frequent snowstorms,' cold temperatures and more

    Blizzard conditions are also in the forecast! ❄️

    A new winter forecast says Ontario's weather will be snowiest during these months

    Above normal snowfall totals are expected for some parts of the province! 🌨️

    This new Ontario fall forecast reveals when winter weather could arrive early

    There's potential for an "abrupt transition into early winter." ❄️

    This new winter forecast reveals when Canada's weather will become colder than normal

    An "abrupt transition" to the start of winter is expected soon!

    This new winter forecast reveals when Canada's weather will become colder than normal

    An "abrupt transition" to the start of winter is expected soon!

    3 Canadian cities were just ranked among the best in the world but Toronto isn't one of them

    Travellers love these Canadian gems. 👀

    This Ontario spot was named one of the world's 'most beautiful' destinations for fall colours

    It's full of vibrant valleys and majestic waterfalls.

    McDonald's Monopoly is back in Canada and these are the menu items that get you stickers

    Stickers get you a "Double Play" this year! 🍟

    Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 7 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

    Check your tickets, we have a winner!

    Canada was just voted one of the best countries by Americans — and the feeling isn't mutual

    The timing is... awkward. 😬

    Ontario Lotto Max winner found out he won $75 million while at a drive-thru getting coffee

    He didn't even pick the numbers that scored the jackpot!

    This Ontario town with cozy streets and waterside charm is one of Canada's best spots to live

    It's like stepping into a storybook.

    Toronto is getting a dazzling new Christmas bar with waterfront views and pancake brunch

    Sip, sip, hooray!