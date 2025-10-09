Ontario's new winter forecast says these places will be stormy and colder than normal
Winter weather is almost here.
This new winter forecast for Canada revealed details about what the season will be like across the country.
Ontario's weather is expected to be stormy with colder-than-normal temperatures soon!
The Weather Network recently put out a preliminary 2025-26 winter forecast that gave a sneak peek at the season.
During November, "a rather abrupt transition into the start of winter" should happen across the country.
The exact timing is still uncertain, but The Weather Network said to expect near-normal and colder-than-normal temperatures once the warm pattern breaks.
Those temperatures should stick around for much of December.
All of northern and central Ontario will get below seasonal temperatures during the early winter months, according to The Weather Network.
But southern Ontario will get near-normal temperatures at the beginning of the winter season.
That includes places in the Great Lakes region and along the St. Lawrence River, like Toronto and Ottawa.
If you're travelling in the weeks leading up to the holidays in December, The Weather Network said to pay extra attention to forecasts because of winter weather.
The dominant storm track is expected to be through Ontario's Great Lakes region, up the St. Lawrence River towards Ottawa, and into Quebec.
Looking at the season overall, temperatures are expected to be colder than normal in places that are north of Georgian Bay.
Central and southern parts of the province, including Sudbury, Ottawa, Barrie, Toronto, Windsor and the surrounding areas, should get near normal temperatures.
If you don't like the winter chill, The Weather Network said there will be "a significant stretch of milder weather" during the middle of winter in the southern parts of Canada.
That even includes places where the temperatures will be below seasonal overall this winter.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.