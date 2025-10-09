Ontario Lotto Max winner found out he won $75 million while at a drive-thru getting coffee
He didn't even pick the numbers that scored the jackpot!
This new Ontario Lotto Max winner scored $75 million with a ticket he bought on a whim.
He found out that he won the jackpot while getting coffee at a drive-thru.
OLG revealed that David Hatt of Kingston won $75 million from the Lotto Max draw on August 19, 2025.
He purchased the winning ticket at Pioneer/Snack Express on Bath Road in Kingston.
The Lotto Max winning numbers that Hatt matched to win the jackpot were 7, 10, 11, 17, 19, 34 and 45.
"The night before the draw, as I was passing the gas station where I usually get my lottery tickets, something told me to buy a ticket, so I got a Lotto Max Quick Pick and didn't think any more about it," Hatt told OLG.
Then, the next morning, he remembered to check the ticket while he was in line at a drive-thru to get coffee.
"I checked it using the OLG app and thought I had won $75,000 at first," Hatt said. "I thought that was awesome."
"It wasn't until I took a closer look that I noticed there were a lot more zeros."
Hatt went home immediately to tell his wife, and she was shocked to see $75 million on the OLG app.
Both of them plan to use the multi-million dollar win as an opportunity to help people and for it to have a generational impact.
"We want to support our family, but we also want to give back to our community and assist the most vulnerable in our area," Hatt said.
"It's not about helping one charity, but about reaching as many people as possible for the longest amount of time."
David Hatt with a $75 million Lotto Max cheque.Courtesy of OLG
Since finding out he had a Lotto Max ticket worth $75 million, Hatt has researched, planned, and reflected on what matters most to him and his family.
Hatt wants to buy a dream home for his family with this jackpot money.
"We've always had a dream of having that special property or that special house, and it was just that, a dream," he said. "It wasn't affordable before."
Then, he plans to travel with his family now that he's a millionaire.
"My wife and I want to see many places in Europe, but not just the main cities. We really want to explore the small towns, countrysides, and rural areas. Those experiences will be really special for us."
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.