This Motel In Ontario Is A Magical Winter Getaway & It's Right Near A Popular Ski Hill
The après ski snack hut just opened.⛷
If you're planning a winter getaway in Ontario and the idea of hitting the slopes and relaxing in a cozy bar sounds appealing, then you should consider a stay at this motel.
Penny's Motel is only 15 minutes from Blue Mountain Ski Resort and it has an après ski snack bar and après hut where you can hang out after a day in the snow. This upscale motel has a sleek '70s vibe that will make you want to wear the chunkiest sweater while listening to disco beats.
The motel is the ultimate winter staycation spot with a variety of places to relax with your friends including a courtyard with firepits, a heated patio and a snack bar.
The Après Snack Bar is a lobby, café and bar all in one, featuring clean wooden furniture that will bring you back to a simpler time. You can grab a glass of wine or an espresso and stay for a hearty snack. You can enjoy oysters daily from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and visit for brunch on Sundays.
The brunch menu offers items like french toast and eggs benedict and the après menu is a revolving option of snacks. You'll find items like popcorn, pizza and charcuterie. You can enjoy these by the outdoor campfire or in the heated après hut too.
The rooms are brightly decorated with elements of nature and there are many amenities offered like smart TVs, fast WiFi and even heated bathroom floors. There are three suite options; a single Queen, a two Queen bed suite and a single King room. They all showcase original artwork and have a bar kit and Bluetooth speaker.
Penny's Motel
$141+/night
Address: 141 King St. E., Thornbury, ON
