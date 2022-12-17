Blue Mountain Resort Has Opened Its Slopes & You Can Ski Into A New Mountaintop Pavilion
Dust off those skis! Blue Mountain Resort has officially reopened its slopes, and you can speed down snowy hills for a thrilling winter adventure.
The skiing and snowboarding season kicked off on December 15, 2022 with limited terrain accessible by the Silver Bullet chairlift and Easy Rider beginner lift. The Resort features a grand total of 43 ski and snowboard trails across 365 skiable acres.
"There is a unique anticipation that happens at a ski resort at this time of year," Dan Skelton, President & COO at Blue Mountain Resort said in a press release.
"We have adapted to all kinds of weather and conditions and thanks to the hard work of our team and Mother Nature’s cooperation, we are ready and excited to open the slopes."
New this year is the Off Piste Pavilion, where you can enjoy stunning views and warm up with food and drinks. The mountaintop pavilion is located at the Waterfull ski trail south of the Southern Comfort Express chairlift.
You can ski into this apres spot and indulge in homecooked-style dishes like smokey BBQ pulled pork mac and cheese, smoked pulled chicken sandwiches, and shepherd’s pie while gazing over Southern Georgian Bay. A full menu and hours will be available on the website.
While you're at Blue Mountain Resort, you can also check out Blue Mountain Village for some festive fun. The Holiday Magic at Blue event features tons of decor and a twinkling light trail.
Day passes for skiing and snowboarding can be purchased online, and the Snow How self-guided beginner ski and snowboard program as well as private lessons can be booked online or in-person.
The slopes will be open depending on the weather, so it's a good idea to check the status before heading out.
Blue Mountain Resort
Food being cooked outdoors in the winter.
Courtesy of Blue Mountain Resort
Price: $71 + for a day pass per adult
Address: 190 Gord Canning Dr., Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can hit the slopes at Blue Mountain Resort and enjoy a day in the snow.
