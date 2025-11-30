This Ontario town has canopies of lights and a twinkly lakeside market that feels like Europe
It's just over an hour from Toronto.
If you're looking for somewhere extra magical to visit this holiday season, keep this beautiful lakeside gem in mind. With quaint, twinkle-lit streets and a European market, it will have you feeling the Christmas spirit in no time.
Located a short road trip from Toronto, this enchanting destination is brimming with festive cheer, from its canopies of lights to its dazzling tree and themed treats.
Innisfil is a cozy lakeside town located about an hour and a half from Toronto. Here you'll find Friday Harbour, a resort community perched along the waterfront.
As the holidays arrive, Friday Harbour becomes a sparkling festive escape, complete with its own enchanting waterfront market. Running through December 28, the Friday Harbour Holiday Market offers all the charm of a cozy European village.
According to a press release, the event is "styled after traditional European markets" and "creates a dazzling holiday atmosphere across the resort with sparkling lights, cozy chalet-style cabins, and holiday cheer for the entire family to enjoy."
The event features live entertainment, mulled wine, seasonal treats, handcrafted goods and more along the Promenade.
You can enjoy shimmering lake views and canopies of lights as you stroll through the majestic area. The harbour is lined with chalet-style cabins where you'll find all sorts of unique gifts and treasures.
Themed warming lounges, such as Rudolph's Lounge, dot the area, so you can escape from the cold and relax in a festive atmosphere.
You can also warm up with holiday drinks like mulled wine and hot chocolate, and bite into Christmas treats from Frosty's Food Cabin.
With magical lakeside views and a dazzling European market, Friday Harbour is a festive spot to visit this season.
Friday Harbour Christmas Market
Price: Free admission
When: November 21 to December 28, 2025
Address: 3999 Friday Dr., Innisfil, ON
