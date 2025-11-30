Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

This Ontario town has canopies of lights and a twinkly lakeside market that feels like Europe

It's just over an hour from Toronto.

A person standing at a Christmas market. Right: A christmas market with domes.

A Christmas market in Ontario.

@kylie.victoria.xo | Instagram, Courtesy of Friday Harbour
Lead Writer, Travel

If you're looking for somewhere extra magical to visit this holiday season, keep this beautiful lakeside gem in mind. With quaint, twinkle-lit streets and a European market, it will have you feeling the Christmas spirit in no time.

Located a short road trip from Toronto, this enchanting destination is brimming with festive cheer, from its canopies of lights to its dazzling tree and themed treats.

Innisfil is a cozy lakeside town located about an hour and a half from Toronto. Here you'll find Friday Harbour, a resort community perched along the waterfront.

As the holidays arrive, Friday Harbour becomes a sparkling festive escape, complete with its own enchanting waterfront market. Running through December 28, the Friday Harbour Holiday Market offers all the charm of a cozy European village.

According to a press release, the event is "styled after traditional European markets" and "creates a dazzling holiday atmosphere across the resort with sparkling lights, cozy chalet-style cabins, and holiday cheer for the entire family to enjoy."

The event features live entertainment, mulled wine, seasonal treats, handcrafted goods and more along the Promenade.

You can enjoy shimmering lake views and canopies of lights as you stroll through the majestic area. The harbour is lined with chalet-style cabins where you'll find all sorts of unique gifts and treasures.

Themed warming lounges, such as Rudolph's Lounge, dot the area, so you can escape from the cold and relax in a festive atmosphere.

You can also warm up with holiday drinks like mulled wine and hot chocolate, and bite into Christmas treats from Frosty's Food Cabin.

With magical lakeside views and a dazzling European market, Friday Harbour is a festive spot to visit this season.

Friday Harbour Christmas Market

Price: Free admission

When: November 21 to December 28, 2025

Address: 3999 Friday Dr., Innisfil, ON

Friday Harbour Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

