This Christmas village near Ottawa has glowing forest trails and fireside cups of cocoa
It's like stepping into a cozy holiday postcard. ❤️🎄
Want to wander through a wintry wonderland this holiday season? Then this charming village near Ottawa needs to be on your radar.
Just a short drive from the city, you can visit a twinkling Christmas village that's like something straight out of a holiday postcard, complete with hot cocoa and carriage rides through a winter forest.
Located 25 minutes from downtown Ottawa in Edwards, Ontario, is Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm, a family-run farm with a 200-year history that's known for hosting weddings and events.
In winter, the farm transforms into a holiday wonderland, becoming an outpost of the North Pole itself. During the holiday season, the charming, centuries-old village is decked out with twinkling holiday lights and cozy Christmas decor, making it feel like a Hallmark movie come to life.
Here, you can see how Santa's elves prepare for Christmas and join in on crafts, activities and games. There's also a Christmas tree field where you can pick out a fresh tree to take home and decorate.
Each day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can meet Jolly Old Saint Nick himself and share your Christmas wishes as well as capture a festive photo. There are also plenty of beautifully decorated photo spots around the village, so leave some room in your camera roll.
While you're here, hop aboard the Village Express, a tractor-drawn ride that will whisk you away on a scenic journey through the farm to the heart of the Christmas Village.
And be sure not to miss the Holiday Stroll, a breathtaking trail through an illuminated forest. The 2-kilometre trail is decked out in twinkling holiday lights, and plenty of festive scenes, photo ops and holiday displays that'll definitely get you in the spirit of the season.
Along the way, you can stop to warm up at a cozy outdoor bonfire. Be sure to also visit the Candy Cane Cafe for hot chocolate, festive drinks and seasonal snacks.
Your furry friend can even join in on the fun — according to the farm, dogs are welcome every night of the Holiday Stroll.
After your adventure, visit the Farm Shop to find a range of delicious farm-to-table products, including farm-raised beef, maple syrup treats, baked goods, homemade sauces and meals and more.
Tickets are required to visit the Christmas Village and Holiday Stroll, and can be purchased online. Tickets may be purchased for the entire Christmas Village experience or just the Holiday Stroll for a cheaper rate.
Stanley's Christmas Village
Price: $13+ per adult
When: Until December 23, 2025; Holiday Stroll until January 3, 2026
Address: 2452 Yorks Corners Rd., Edwards, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can visit a cozy Christmas village near Ottawa this winter and feel like you're stepping into a scene from a holiday storybook.
