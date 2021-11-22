Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - Things To Do
first look

Blue Mountain Village Has Transformed Into A Twinkly Christmas Town & Here's A First Look

You can wander along an illuminated boardwalk trail. ✨

Blue Mountain Village Has Transformed Into A Twinkly Christmas Town & Here's A First Look
Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Blue Mountain Village, and the Holiday Magic at Blue Mountain event has transformed the area into a sparkly wonderland.

Running until January 2, the event boasts an illuminated trail, tons of lights, decor, and more.

Holiday Magic at Blue Mountain Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The streets are adorned with bows and garland, and you can hear all your favourite Christmas tunes as you wander from shop to shop.

Holiday Magic at Blue Mountain Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

One of the main attractions is the glowing trail that winds around Mill Pond. It will take you beneath a luminous canopy of white lights and through a glittering tunnel called Aurora Borealis.

Holiday Magic at Blue Mountain Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

There are also interactive installations such as a giant Christmas tree that lights up when you play the xylophone in front of it.

Holiday Magic at Blue Mountain Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

If you get chilly, just head over to the fire pit station, where you can relax and warm up while gazing over the lights and the pond.

Holiday Magic at Blue Mountain Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

There's lots more to see, including fireworks on select Saturdays, so if you're feeling festive, plan a little trip to this glittering village.

Holiday Magic at Blue Mountain

Holiday Magic at Blue Mountain

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Price: Free

When: Until January 2, 2022

Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON

Why You Need To Go: Step into a twinkly holiday paradise at this illuminated village.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

Niagara's Christmas Garden Is Full Of Twinkling Poinsettias & It's Like A Trip To Whoville

You can see over 1400 poinsettias!

Niagara Parks, Niagara Parks | Handout

You can step into a garden blooming with holiday cheer near Toronto this season.

Niagara Parks is hosting its 75th Annual Poinsettia Show starting November 20, and you can explore whimsical arrangements of orchids, poinsettias, and more.

Keep Reading Show less

This Ontario Christmas Market Will Sweep You Away To A Little Snowy Village In France

It's free to visit. ❄️

Village Noël

This Christmas market comes with some major European vibes, and it's a charming place to visit this holiday season.

Village Noël Temiskaming is returning to Northern Ontario on November 25 and bringing all sorts of festive magic with it.

Keep Reading Show less

The Distillery's Magical Winter Village Is Now Open & Here's A Peak At All The Festivities

The rebranded Toronto Christmas Market is finally here!

Lance McMillan | Narcity, Lance McMillan | Narcity

One of Toronto's most iconic Christmas events is finally here, and this season, it's returning as something a little different.

The Toronto Christmas Market has been rebranded to The Distillery Winter Village, and you can wander beneath twinkling canopies and along illuminated streets.

Keep Reading Show less

This Village In Ottawa Is Covered In Over 30k Lights & Looks Like A Christmas Card

You'll feel like you travelled back in time. 🎄

City of Ottawa | City Of Ottawa Museums

This winter, you can explore a historical village in Ottawa that has over 30,000 Christmas lights.

The Vintage Village Of Lights at the Cumberland Heritage Village Museum is back on Fridays to Sundays from December 3 to 19 between 3:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Keep Reading Show less