Blue Mountain Village Has Transformed Into A Twinkly Christmas Town & Here's A First Look
You can wander along an illuminated boardwalk trail. ✨
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Blue Mountain Village, and the Holiday Magic at Blue Mountain event has transformed the area into a sparkly wonderland.
Running until January 2, the event boasts an illuminated trail, tons of lights, decor, and more.
The streets are adorned with bows and garland, and you can hear all your favourite Christmas tunes as you wander from shop to shop.
One of the main attractions is the glowing trail that winds around Mill Pond. It will take you beneath a luminous canopy of white lights and through a glittering tunnel called Aurora Borealis.
There are also interactive installations such as a giant Christmas tree that lights up when you play the xylophone in front of it.
If you get chilly, just head over to the fire pit station, where you can relax and warm up while gazing over the lights and the pond.
There's lots more to see, including fireworks on select Saturdays, so if you're feeling festive, plan a little trip to this glittering village.
Holiday Magic at Blue Mountain
Price: Free
When: Until January 2, 2022
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step into a twinkly holiday paradise at this illuminated village.
