christmas in toronto

7 Christmas Towns Near Toronto That Will Make You Feel Like The Star Of A Hallmark Movie

Hop in your sleigh and visit these magical places!

@theluckynavigator | Instagram, @carepinglo | Instagram

There's something magical about small towns at Christmas, and you can fill up on so much festive charm by visiting these spots around Toronto.

With twinkling lights and decorated storefronts, you'll feel like the star of a Hallmark film as you wander through the snowy streets.

St. Jacobs

Price: Free

Address: St. Jacobs, ON

Why You Need To Go: This charming town has streets lined with local shops and bakeries. Each holiday season, the area transforms with twinkling lights and decor during the St. Jacobs Sparkles event, and it's filled with magic.

Website

Blue Mountain Village

Price: Free

Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON

Why You Need To Go: Dazzling lights, an illuminated trail, and garland-filled streets await you at this festive spot. The Holiday Magic event transforms the village each season, and you can enjoy hot chocolate, carolers, and more.

Website

Unionville

Price: Free

Address: Unionville, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can spend the season like you're in Stars Hollow at this charming village near Toronto. Snap photos at the new holiday frame installation and see the streets lit up.

Website

Village Square Burlington

Price: Free

Address: 418 Pearl St., Burlington, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're in Europe at this tiny village in Burlington. This year, there will be a new holiday market where you can enjoy starry lights and treats.

Website

Galt

Price: Free

Address: Galt, ON

Why You Need To Go: This historic community has so much holiday charm that Hallmark movies have actually been filmed here.

Website

Elora

Price: Free

Address: Elora, ON

Why You Need To Go: One of the most enchanting small towns near Toronto is Elora, and it's the perfect spot to visit at Christmas. With sweet little shops and historic streets, you'll be swept onto the set of a holiday film.

Website

Niagara-on-the-Lake

Price: Free

Address: 34 Queen St., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: From holiday theatre shows to decked-out streets and candlelight strolls, there's so much to do during Christmas in this beautiful town.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

