7 Free Christmas Events In Toronto Where You Can Be Merry Without Being Broke
The most wonderful time of the year can quickly become the most expensive time of the year, especially with all the gift shopping, events, and festive lattes.
The good news is, there's still lots to do around Toronto if you're trying to save some money. Head out to these free events that will make your wallet jolly this season.
Bloor-Yorkville Holiday Magic
Price: Free
When: November 27 to December 31, 2021
Address: Bloor-Yorkville, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Things are getting sparkly at Bloor-Yorkville this season, and you can see over 100 trees decked out in lights, glowing benches, and more. You can also enjoy the lighting ceremony and performances on November 27 for free.
Holiday Hills
Price: Free
When: November 23 to December 31, 2021
Address: 28 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Stackt Market is transforming into a little Christmas village, and you can explore lots of vendors, local art and more while taking in the festive surroundings.
Union Holiday
Price: Free
When: November 29, 2021, to January 2, 2022
Address: Union Station, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Glide around a glistening ice rink in front of Union Station for a magical winter adventure. There is no cost to skate or to rent skates, but you do need to register for a time slot.
Distillery Winter Village
Price: Free on select dates
When: November 18 to December 31, 2021
Address: Distillery District, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: It just isn't Christmas without a stroll through the Distillery District, and the newly named Winter Village is free to visit on select days.
Window Wonderland
Price: Free
When: November 26, 2021, to January 2, 2022
Address: The Junction, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Junction is getting a unique winter makeover, and you can see store windows brought to life with augmented reality installations. All you need is the ARTivive app on your phone to view the immersive works of art.
Sweaters N' Snowflakes
Price: Free admission
When: Select days from December 3-31, 2021
Address: 621 Richmond St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This twinkling holiday market is brimming with photos ops, decor, and tasty treats. You can wander through a light tunnel and warm up by the cozy fire pit.
Hudson's Bay Holiday Windows
Price: Free
When: Starting November 5, 2021
Address: 176 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Get in the festive spirit by visiting the iconic Bay windows. This year, you can see things like a Snow-Making Department and Candy Cane Department.
