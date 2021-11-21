Trending Tags

7 Free Christmas Events In Toronto Where You Can Be Merry Without Being Broke

Leave your wallet behind!

@eri8_travel | Instagram, @torontounion | Instagram

The most wonderful time of the year can quickly become the most expensive time of the year, especially with all the gift shopping, events, and festive lattes.

The good news is, there's still lots to do around Toronto if you're trying to save some money. Head out to these free events that will make your wallet jolly this season.

Bloor-Yorkville Holiday Magic

Price: Free

When: November 27 to December 31, 2021

Address: Bloor-Yorkville, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Things are getting sparkly at Bloor-Yorkville this season, and you can see over 100 trees decked out in lights, glowing benches, and more. You can also enjoy the lighting ceremony and performances on November 27 for free.

Website

Holiday Hills

Price: Free

When: November 23 to December 31, 2021

Address: 28 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Stackt Market is transforming into a little Christmas village, and you can explore lots of vendors, local art and more while taking in the festive surroundings.

Website

Union Holiday

Price: Free

When: November 29, 2021, to January 2, 2022

Address: Union Station, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Glide around a glistening ice rink in front of Union Station for a magical winter adventure. There is no cost to skate or to rent skates, but you do need to register for a time slot.

Website

Distillery Winter Village

Price: Free on select dates

When: November 18 to December 31, 2021

Address: Distillery District, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: It just isn't Christmas without a stroll through the Distillery District, and the newly named Winter Village is free to visit on select days.

Website

Window Wonderland

Price: Free

When: November 26, 2021, to January 2, 2022

Address: The Junction, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Junction is getting a unique winter makeover, and you can see store windows brought to life with augmented reality installations. All you need is the ARTivive app on your phone to view the immersive works of art.

Website

Sweaters N' Snowflakes

Price: Free admission

When: Select days from December 3-31, 2021

Address: 621 Richmond St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This twinkling holiday market is brimming with photos ops, decor, and tasty treats. You can wander through a light tunnel and warm up by the cozy fire pit.

Website

Hudson's Bay Holiday Windows

Price: Free

When: Starting November 5, 2021

Address: 176 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Get in the festive spirit by visiting the iconic Bay windows. This year, you can see things like a Snow-Making Department and Candy Cane Department.

Website

