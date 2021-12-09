Trending Tags

winter in toronto

This Winter Food Fest Near Toronto Has 3 Days Of Feasting & Even The Grinch Will Be There

You can try unique treats like hot chocolate lemonade.

Night Market Toronto | Facebook, @cheesecakeintha6ix | Instagram

If you can't wait until Christmas dinner to indulge in some delicious treats, then take a trip to this festival happening in Mississauga.

Night Market Toronto is hosting its last event of 2021, and you can visit Frost Bites for some holiday cheer and yummy food.

The event is taking place in the P3 Parking Lot at Square One starting December 17.

There will be over 10 food vendors on-site including Chen Chen's Hot Chicken, Cheesecake In Tha 6ix, and Holy Grill. You can try unique lemonade hot chocolate from Lemon Bar.

There will also be a 5-foot mailbox where you can send a letter to Santa and visits from the Grinch, who will be spreading Christmas cheer with jokes.

On Sunday, you can even bring your furry friend along for cute dog photo ops.

Frost Bites

Price: Free admission

When: December 17-19, 2021

Address: 100 City Centre Dr., Mississauga, ON

Why You Need To Go: Fill up on treats at this winter food festival near Toronto.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

