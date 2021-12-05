Trending Tags

7 Toronto Christmas Bars With Drinks So Festive, You'll End Up On The Naughty List

These spots are lit.

@missphoebewong | Instagram, @janetchunky | Instagram

Things are getting lit this season in Toronto, and you can jingle your way onto the naughty list at these festive bars around the city.

There are several spots serving themed cocktails that even the Grinch would love, and you'll want to snap some photos by the festive decor, too.

Miracle

Price: 💸💸

When: November 25 to December 26, 2021

Address: 875 Bloor St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This Christmas bar is like stepping into Clark Griswold's house, and you can sip festive warm or cold drinks and get tons of Insta-worthy photos.

Website

The Thirsty Elf

Price: $16+ per cocktail

When: Thursday to Saturday, November 19 to December 18, 2021

Address: 100 Front St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located in the Fairmont Royal York, this spot is a candy cane wonderland. You can enjoy cocktails like the Christmoose Vacation or Polar Punch. Reservations are fully booked, but walk-ins are welcome.

Website

Sweaters N' Snowflakes

Price: Free admission

When: Select days from December 3 to 26, 2021

Address: 621 Richmond St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for festive drinks, this is the place to be. The holiday pop-up has themed cocktails like Grinch sangria as well as treats like gingerbread poutine.

Website

Sippin' Santa

Price: 💸💸

When: November 25 to December 26, 2021

Address: 866 Bloor St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you love Christmas but don't love the snow, then head to this tropical-themed bar. You can pretend you're spending the holidays on the beach as you sip drinks like the Kris Kringle Colada.

Website

Christmas at Gigglewater

Price: 💸💸💸

When: Until December 26, 2021

Address: 1369 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This new holiday experience at Project Gigglewater is totally wrapped up like a present and offers a naughty or nice selection of cocktails and food.

Website

Mistletoes & Margaritas

Price: 💸💸

When: Until January 2, 2022

Address: 121 Ossington Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Eggnog martinis and apple cider margaritas await at Mexican resto Papi Chulo's, which has transformed into a Christmas paradise.

Website

Java Jingle Holiday Hangout

Price: 💸💸

When: Until New Year's Eve

Address: 102 Portland St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Take a trip to Bali at this new Christmas bar in Little Sister. You can try Indonesian-inspired eggnog and tropical sangria.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

