7 Toronto Christmas Bars With Drinks So Festive, You'll End Up On The Naughty List
These spots are lit.
Things are getting lit this season in Toronto, and you can jingle your way onto the naughty list at these festive bars around the city.
There are several spots serving themed cocktails that even the Grinch would love, and you'll want to snap some photos by the festive decor, too.
Miracle
Price: 💸💸
When: November 25 to December 26, 2021
Address: 875 Bloor St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Christmas bar is like stepping into Clark Griswold's house, and you can sip festive warm or cold drinks and get tons of Insta-worthy photos.
The Thirsty Elf
Price: $16+ per cocktail
When: Thursday to Saturday, November 19 to December 18, 2021
Address: 100 Front St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in the Fairmont Royal York, this spot is a candy cane wonderland. You can enjoy cocktails like the Christmoose Vacation or Polar Punch. Reservations are fully booked, but walk-ins are welcome.
Sweaters N' Snowflakes
Price: Free admission
When: Select days from December 3 to 26, 2021
Address: 621 Richmond St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for festive drinks, this is the place to be. The holiday pop-up has themed cocktails like Grinch sangria as well as treats like gingerbread poutine.
Sippin' Santa
Price: 💸💸
When: November 25 to December 26, 2021
Address: 866 Bloor St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you love Christmas but don't love the snow, then head to this tropical-themed bar. You can pretend you're spending the holidays on the beach as you sip drinks like the Kris Kringle Colada.
Christmas at Gigglewater
Price: 💸💸💸
When: Until December 26, 2021
Address: 1369 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new holiday experience at Project Gigglewater is totally wrapped up like a present and offers a naughty or nice selection of cocktails and food.
Mistletoes & Margaritas
Price: 💸💸
When: Until January 2, 2022
Address: 121 Ossington Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Eggnog martinis and apple cider margaritas await at Mexican resto Papi Chulo's, which has transformed into a Christmas paradise.
Java Jingle Holiday Hangout
Price: 💸💸
When: Until New Year's Eve
Address: 102 Portland St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take a trip to Bali at this new Christmas bar in Little Sister. You can try Indonesian-inspired eggnog and tropical sangria.
