Toronto's New Bar Is In A Double Decker Shipping Container & It Has Epic CN Tower Views
You can sit on a rooftop speakeasy.
If you're looking for something fun to do this winter, you can head out to this new Toronto bar that is far from usual.
GoldInn by St-Rémy is a pop-up at Stackt Market that opened on December 9.
The double-decker golden shipping container is the market's first rooftop dining experience, and you can enjoy cocktails while gazing at the CN Tower.
The bottom floor features three dining rooms with private food offerings that include a four-course meal by Ration Food Lab.
Upstairs, you'll discover a speakeasy-style bar where you can sip St-Rémy cocktails and enjoy panoramic views of the city while sitting by the fire.
Drinks include a spiked hot chocolate topped with marshmallows to keep you cozy.
The rooftop is open for walk-ins, but the dining experiences are ticketed. You can book a spot online until January.
GoldInn
Price: $14+ per cocktail
When: Until February 28, 2022
Address: 28 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This unique new bar lets you enjoy panoramic views of the city from atop a gold shipping container.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.