Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Eat and Drink
rooftop bars in toronto

Toronto's New Bar Is In A Double Decker Shipping Container & It Has Epic CN Tower Views

You can sit on a rooftop speakeasy.

Toronto's New Bar Is In A Double Decker Shipping Container & It Has Epic CN Tower Views
Stackt | Handout

If you're looking for something fun to do this winter, you can head out to this new Toronto bar that is far from usual.

GoldInn by St-Rémy is a pop-up at Stackt Market that opened on December 9.

The double-decker golden shipping container is the market's first rooftop dining experience, and you can enjoy cocktails while gazing at the CN Tower.

Stackt | Handout

The bottom floor features three dining rooms with private food offerings that include a four-course meal by Ration Food Lab.

Upstairs, you'll discover a speakeasy-style bar where you can sip St-Rémy cocktails and enjoy panoramic views of the city while sitting by the fire.

Drinks include a spiked hot chocolate topped with marshmallows to keep you cozy.

The rooftop is open for walk-ins, but the dining experiences are ticketed. You can book a spot online until January.

GoldInn

Stackt | Handout

Price: $14+ per cocktail

When: Until February 28, 2022

Address: 28 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This unique new bar lets you enjoy panoramic views of the city from atop a gold shipping container.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

Vote For Toronto's Best Date Restaurant

Because everyone has their spot.

@abbikadar | Instagram, @jessikavioletfox | Instagram

Dating during lockdown was a challenge for many, and when restrictions lifted couples were itching to cozy up together for romantic meals across the city.

As this year of extreme highs and lows draws to a close, we're looking back at the dreamiest and most memorable meals from 2021 with the launch of Narcity's inaugural Toronto Food Awards.

Keep Reading Show less

Vote For The Toronto Restaurant Every True Local Has To Try At Least Once

The nominees are in — so which one is most iconic?

@dianag___________ | Instagram, @elleeatsyummyto | Instagram

Toronto is home to a diverse selection of incredible restaurants, from life-changing gourmet dining rooms to your local hole-in-the-wall take-out counter — but there are some spots that are simply iconic to the city.

As this year of extreme highs and lows draws to a close, we're looking back at the dreamiest and most memorable meals of 2021 with the launch of Narcity's inaugural Toronto Food Awards.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's New Resto Has A Glittering Disco Ceiling & A Nook Where You Can Listen To Records

There's a weekend brunch coming soon.

Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit! | Handout

If you're hungry for something new, this Toronto restaurant might be worth a trip.

Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit! began as a summer patio pop-up, and it recently opened a permanent location on King Street West on November 17.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Is Getting A New Italian Resto With Bougie Four-Course Meals For $50

Dine out without breaking the bank!

Osteria Du | Handout

A bougie four-course meal can do wonders for the soul – and major damage to your wallet.

Luckily lovers of upscale dining who also appreciate an affordable option will be able to get a four-course meal for only $50 at Toronto's newest plant-based Italian restaurant.

Keep Reading Show less