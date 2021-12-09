Trending Tags

This Exciting Toronto Resto Gives New Meaning To The Phrase 'Dinner & A Show' (PHOTOS)

Just look for the large pink elephant. 👀

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

There's a new spot on King Street West for food, drinks, and even theatre shows.

Hartly is a supper club concept from the same people behind Daisy (a Queen Street West cocktail bar with a hidden room of mirrors).

It officially opened on November 12 in the building that was once home to the nightclub and restaurant Goldie.

The restaurant boasts sleek, modern decor, Latin-Asian cuisine, and elevated cocktails, but that's not all you'll find. You can enjoy variety theatre including Burlesque performances and DJs.

Hartly Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

There is also an upstairs nightclub set to open before the New Year, and diners will get priority for entrance. The club will be open on weekends.

Here's a peek at what you can expect at this eclectic new spot.

The Space

If you ever visited Goldie, you'll recognize the wood panelled walls and bar area when you step inside Hartly. However, the space has been redesigned with new aspects and unique decor.

Hartly Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

There is a stage area at the very front which is home to a large pink elephant. You can see different theatrical performances taking place on the platform.

A long communal table runs down the centre of the room, lit by glowing cubes that are suspended overhead. It even doubles as a runway during performances. Candles cover the tables and shelves, bathing the space in an ambient light.

Hartly Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The seating consists of plush chairs and benches that run along the sides of the room. The venue has a relaxed feel without being too dark or loud, so you can easily enjoy a good conversation with friends.

The Food

The Latin-Asian-inspired menu is developed by executive Chef Daniel Ken and mostly features shareable plates. The shareable plates are divided into two sections: hot and cold.

The cold dishes include things like Salmon Tartare, Oysters, and Truffle Tuna Tostadas.

Hartly Oysters | Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The Prime Beef Tataki is a good option if you're looking for something light. It's topped with pickled jicama and seasoned with ginger, chives, and truffle oil.

Hartly Prime Beef Tataki | Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The Crispy Rice has a nice crunch to it as well as some spice from the tuna tartare on top.

Hartly Crispy Rice | Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The hot section features Spice Popcorn Shrimp, Chipotle Wagyu Sliders, and more.

The Brussel Sprouts are served with candied bacon and have tons of flavour, so even if you didn't like them as a kid, they're worth a try here.

Hartly Brussel Sprouts | Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The Fried Chicken is an elevated version of a classic comfort food and comes with a creamy yuzu ranch. The Mac And Cheese is another elevated comfort food dish, and you can bite into gooey goodness.

Hartly Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

As for mains, the Short Ribs are a delicious choice that melt in your mouth.

The Drinks

Hartly has a selection of unique cocktails that are certainly eye-catching.

The Thousand Paper Cranes is topped with a giant bubble that dissolves into smoke once it bursts, so you'll want to have your cameras ready for this one.

Hartly Thousand Paper Cranes | Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

If you love bubble tea, the Matcha White Rabbit would be up your alley. It's mixed with matcha cream and tapioca pearls, and even comes with candy, so it's more of a dessert beverage.

Hartly Matcha White Rabbit | Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Other highlights include the Mr. Sparkle, which is filled with edible sparkles, and the Hartly Mai-Tai, which is topped with a flame.

Hartly Mr. Sparkle & Hartly Mai-Tai | Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

If you're looking for a new late-night spot to try out, take a trip to this unique supper club experience.

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Latin-Asian

Address: 619 King St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy dinner and a show at this new restaurant and variety theatre spot on King Street West.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

