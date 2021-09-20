Pink Sky Has Transformed An Iconic Toronto Bar Into A Seafood Paradise & Here's A First Look
The sea-to-fork restaurant just recently opened its doors.
There's a brand new spot to fill up on seafood in Toronto, and you can enjoy a gooey mac and cheese (with lobster, of course), huge seafood towers, and more.
Pink Sky is the latest restaurant by Charles Khabouth and Hanif Harji (who opened the Toronto Beach Club this summer). Located in the old Weslodge Saloon building on King Street West, the venue is a seafood emporium inspired by the Boston Waterfront.
The restaurant opened at the end of August and boasts an extensive menu and cocktail list, elegant and edgy decor, and a live rock and roll DJ on Fridays and Saturdays. Here's a little peek at what you can expect when visiting.
The Space
Pink Sky has transformed what was once the Weslodge Saloon into a sleek, modern dining space with dark, wooden panels and a show kitchen.
While the iconic yellow door is now a shade of blue, some features of Weslodge have stayed the same, such as the floor-to-ceiling window that looks over the massive bar.
The open concept dining room is lined with comfy banquettes and features golden tones with pops of teal.
Upstairs, you'll find a private dining area which looks out over the main floor, and if you head over to the kitchen, you can see the fresh seafood display which features fish, lobster, and more on a bed of ice.
"I wanted to create something a little bit elegant but still have a little bit of edge," Harji tells Narcity, explaining that he was inspired by the brick buildings along the waterfront during a trip to Boston.
"We want to make sure people feel comfortable here coming in jeans and a T-shirt or in a suit, and just really wanted to evoke a fun environment."
The Food
The restaurant is open for dinner seven days a week and features tons of fresh seafood dishes as well as a Daily Catch menu. A lunch menu will be available on weekends later this fall, and it will even offer some brunch options.
"I love the simplicity of the food you get right out of the ocean," Harji says. "But I didn't want to just do it simply, I wanted to add a level of intrigue here."
"It's taking things people understand and appreciate, and doing it our way."
The Salmon Crudo is a light appetizer and a great start to your meal. With vibrant pops of pink and fresh, delicate flavours, it's definitely worth trying.
Salmon Crudo | Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The Smoked Ontario White Fish is another app to have on your radar. Served with crispy baguette, the creamy dish is packed with flavour.
For all the cheese lovers out there, the Lobster Mac And Cheese is a must-try for your main course. The elevated comfort dish is loaded with gooey cheese, rigatoni, lobster and truffle.
Lobster Mac And Cheese | Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
If you're feeling fancy, you could give the mussels a try. They come topped with leeks and fennel and are served with crispy baguette and frites.
You can go all-out with the Seafood Tower, which comes loaded with oysters, shrimp, crab, lobster, and more.
Seafood Tower | Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The Daily Catch Menu offers freshly caught seafood that's cooked on a charcoal grill. The Branzino is simple yet sophisticated, with a delicious smokiness from the charcoal grill and fresh-from-the water taste.
Let's talk about one of the most important aspects of a meal — the dessert. The Tropical Cheesecake is served on a soft crust and topped with a creamy, mango mousse.
Tropical Cheesecake | Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The Drinks
It just isn't a dinner out if you don't enjoy a drink (or two), and Pink Sky has tons of seasonally inspired cocktails, mocktails, and chilled pints.
If you're in the mood for something refreshing and not too sugary, the Pink Negroni is a light beverage with a hint of floral sweetness.
The Raspberry Parnelle adds a pop of pink to your table and has delightfully sweet, fruity flavours.
Raspberry Parnelle | Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The Caribbean Sazerac is a good one to sip throughout your meal, and if you like a strong drink, this one's for you.
Pink Sky
Smoked Ontario White Fish | Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Seafood
Address: 480 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step into seafood heaven at this new restaurant in Toronto.