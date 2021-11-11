Trending Tags

Toronto's New Resto Selva Will Take You Deep Into A Jungle & Here's A First Look (PHOTOS)

It's the world's first immersive, multi-sensory resto bar. 🦁

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity, Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

You can take a trip into the depths of a jungle at this this new spot in Toronto that's filled with roaming jaguars, glowing parrots, and leafy canopies.

Selva is the world's first immersive, multi-sensory resto bar that just opened its doors on November 4. Brought to life by The Fifth (the same people behind the vibrant patio RendezViews), the venue will sweep you away to another world, and here's a first look inside.

Selva Toronto Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The Space

The venue will make you feel as though you've stepped through a portal and entered a whole other land. As soon as you open the door and travel down the steps to the underground room, you'll be greeted with glowing, vibrant murals from floor to ceiling.

Glinting eyes of large cats will stare at you from the shadows, colourful birds stretch across the walls, and a trail of lush flowers covers the floor.

Selva Toronto Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The entire space is bathed in a glowing light, giving it a surreal, other-worldly feel. Flowers and leafy decor hang from the ceiling, furthering the jungle mood.

Tables are scattered throughout the area, and they're painted black so that the main focus remains on the vibrant murals.

At the side of the room, a bar area complete with seating and a leafy canopy stretches along the wall.

Selva Toronto Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The Food

Selva's menu is created by Chef Nuit Regular, known for restaurants like PAI and Kiin. You can expect to find South American-inspired dishes with vegan, vegetarian, and keto-friendly options available.

Ceviche is always a delicious way to start a meal, and Selva offers fish, scallop, lobster, and coconut options.

Selva Toronto Coconut Ceviche | Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The coconut ceviche is certainly unique and compliments the jungle vibe of the space. It is bursting with creamy flavour and pairs nicely with the crunchy chips.

For the main course, you'll find dishes like vegetable stew, grilled corn, and taco platters.

Selva Toronto Stuffed Shishito Peppers | Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The stuffed shishito peppers come with a spicy kick, and the grilled chicken is mouth-wateringly moist.

Selva Toronto Grilled Chicken | Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

If you've got a sweet tooth, you won't want to miss out on dessert. The corn gelato, although unusal-sounding, is surprisingly delicious and creamy.

The deep-fried banana fritters are another option, and they're served with a sugar-free coconut dipping sauce.

Selva Toronto Corn Gelato & Banana Fritters | Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The Drinks

You can discover a variety of tropical-themed cocktails as well as beer and wine on the menu.

Selva Toronto The Silver Frog & The Paloma | Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The Silver Frog is a sweeter drink, and with notes of pineapple, coconut, and passionfruit, it tastes like a beach vacation.

The Paloma is a good option for tequila fans, and its strong flavours make it perfect for sipping throughout the evening.

Selva

Selva Toronto

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: South American

Address: 221 Richmond St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Step into a jungle at the world's first immersive, multi-sensory resto bar in Toronto.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

