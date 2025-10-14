Canada Child Benefit payments for October go out soon and you could get over $1,200 per child
Your next CCB payment could come with a few extras — here's who's eligible. 👇
Parents across Canada might want to keep an eye on their bank accounts this week — the Canada Child Benefit payment for October 2025 is on the way, and it could make a noticeable difference to your household budget.
The CCB is one of the most substantial government payments Canadian families receive, helping cover everything from chid care costs to grocery bills, and it's just one of many benefits sent out by the Canada Revenue Agency in October.
Depending on your household situation and where you live, your total could include both the main federal benefit — worth hundreds of dollars per child each month — and additional top-ups that can add hundreds more to your payments.
Here's what to know about the October 2025 Canada Child Benefit payment, including when deposits arrive, how much you could get and who's eligible for top-ups.
What is the Canada Child Benefit?
The Canada Child Benefit, or CCB, is a tax-free payment issued every month by the federal government to help families cover the expenses of raising kids.
Launched in 2016 as a replacement for the Universal Child Care Benefit, it has since become one of Canada's key family support programs. The program is administered by the Canada Revenue Agency and aims to make everyday costs a bit more manageable for parents and guardians across the country.
Your payment amount depends on several factors — mainly your household income, the number of children in your care and their ages. Families with a child who qualifies for the Child Disability Benefit receive an additional amount, and in some provinces and territories, local top-up programs can increase your total even further.
Who is eligible for the Canada Child Benefit?
To qualify for the CCB, you must live in Canada and be considered a resident for tax purposes. You also need to fall under one of the eligible status categories — that includes Canadian citizens, permanent residents, protected persons, individuals registered under the Indian Act or temporary residents who have maintained valid status for at least 18 months.
You must also live with a child under the age of 18 and be primarily responsible for their day-to-day care, such as making decisions about their upbringing and meeting their basic needs. In cases of shared custody, the benefit can be divided equally between both parents or guardians.
While the benefit is income-tested, there isn't a single income cutoff that determines eligibility. Even higher-income families may receive payments, although the amount typically decreases as household income rises. The CRA calculates your benefit based on your net family income, how many children you have and their ages.
How to apply for the Canada Child Benefit
If you've recently had a baby or taken on the role of primary caregiver, it's a good idea to apply for the CCB as soon as possible so your payments can start without delay.
The easiest moment to apply is when you register your child's birth. In most provinces and territories, you can consent to share your details — including your social insurance number — with the Canada Revenue Agency. This allows the CRA to process your CCB application automatically, meaning you won't have to submit any extra forms.
If you didn't apply during birth registration, you can still do it later by signing in to your CRA My Account and selecting "Apply for child benefits." If you prefer paper, you can complete Form RC66 and mail it to your local tax centre — although with the mess around the ongoing Canada Post strike, applying online will definitely be the faster option.
To keep receiving payments, both you and your spouse or partner (if applicable) must file your tax returns each year, even if you didn't earn income. If your 2024 return hasn't been filed yet, be sure to get it in soon to avoid interruptions.
When you apply, the CRA will also determine whether you qualify for any provincial or territorial child benefits — no separate application is required.
How much is the Canada Child Benefit?
The amount you receive through the CCB depends on your adjusted family net income, the number of children in your care, their ages and whether any qualify for disability-related support.
As of July, both the payment rates and income thresholds were increased by 2.7% to keep up with inflation. For the 2025–26 benefit year, the maximum monthly payment is $666.41 for each child under the age of 6 and $562.33 for each child between 6 and 17.
Families earning less than $37,487 per year qualify for the full benefit. Above that threshold, the payment is gradually reduced based on income and family size.
Parents of a child who is eligible for the Disability Tax Credit (DTC) can also receive the Child Disability Benefit, which provides up to $284.25 extra per month in the same payment as the CCB. This extra amount begins to phase out once your family income exceeds $81,222.
Some provinces and territories — including B.C., Ontario, Nova Scotia and more — also offer their own top-up programs that are paid out with the CCB and can add as much as $300 per child each month, depending on where you live.
Canada Child Benefit calculator
If you want to estimate how much you could receive through the Canada Child Benefit, the Canada Revenue Agency offers an online CCB payment calculator that provides a quick personalized estimate.
The tool asks for a few basic details, including your household income, the number of children in your care, their ages and whether any qualify for the Disability Tax Credit. It also factors in provincial and territorial top-up programs, giving you a more complete picture of what your total monthly payment might look like with all the add-ons you're eligible for.
Is the Canada Child Benefit taxable?
No — the Canada Child Benefit is completely tax-free, meaning it doesn't count as income and doesn't need to be reported on your tax return. It also has no impact on how much you owe or the refund you might receive.
The full amount you get from the CCB is yours to keep, with no tax consequences now or in the future.
When are the Canada Child Benefit payment dates?
Canada Child Benefit payments are usually sent out on the 20th of every month. When that date falls on a weekend or a statutory holiday, the deposit is made on the closest business day before it.
The next payment is scheduled to arrive on Monday, October 20. For anyone budgeting ahead, here are the final two CCB payment dates for 2025 after this next one:
- Thursday, November 20
- Friday, December 12
AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of Narcity's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.