Bath & Body Works Canada's Black Friday sale offers free items and here's how to get the deal

This deal includes three-wick candles!

holiday display for candles, soaps and lotions at bath and body works store. right: person holding bath and body works card

Bath & Body Works candles and other items. Right: Bath & Body Works card.

Senior Writer

Bath & Body Works is having a huge Black Friday sale in Canada this year.

You can get free products with this deal!

If you want to save money while shopping at Bath & Body Works Canada, here's what you need to know.

This is a Black Friday sale that's "never been done before" by the retailer.

From November 27 to November 28, Bath & Body Works is offering a "buy three, get four free" deal!

You can shop the Black Friday sale in-store and online.

It's a mix-and-match deal on the entire store, which means you don't have to buy the same types of products to get the discount.

The buy three, get four free Black Friday sale includes three-wick candles, single-wick candles, body wash, shower gel, fragrance mist, lotion, hand soap, wallflowers, and more items.

So, you can get free three-wick candles, including these new and classic scents and holiday fragrances:

  • Fresh Balsam
  • Vanilla Bean Noel
  • Frosted Cranberry
  • Cozy Winter Cottage
  • Fresh Cinnamon Rolls
  • Champagne Toast
  • Snowy Peach Berry
  • Warm Vanilla Sugar
  • Gingerbread Cookie
  • Twisted Peppermint
  • Winter Candy Apple
  • Black Cherry Merlot
  • Hot Cocoa & Cream
  • Tree Farm
  • Spiced Gingerbread
  • Japanese Cherry Blossom
  • Sugared Snickerdoodle
  • Marshmallow Fireside
  • Santa's Milk & Cookies
  • Whipped Honey & Vanilla
  • Kitchen Lemon
  • Strawberry Pound Cake
  • Frozen Lake
  • Spiced Apple Toddy

You can also get free single-wick candles with the Black Friday sale.

There are classic fragrances and holiday scents available, including:

  • Snowflakes & Cashmere
  • Eucalyptus Snowfall
  • Vanilla Bean Noel
  • Champagne Toast
  • Marshmallow Fireside
  • Winter Candy Apple
  • Cinnamon Caramel Swirl
  • Coffee & Whiskey
  • Fresh Balsam
  • Frosted Cranberry
  • Hot Cocoa & Cream
  • Tree Farm
  • Cranberry & Pomegranate
  • Peach Bellini
  • Crushed Candy Cane

If you shop at stores in Canada, you have to bring at least seven products to the checkout counter for the buy three, get for deal to apply.

But no coupon is required in-store.

If you shop through the Canadian online store, you have to add enough products to your shopping bag to get the buy three, get four free deal.

Gift cards, clearance items and the limited-edition Black Friday exclusive gift are excluded from this deal, both in-store and online.

There is another Black Friday deal at Bath & Body Works.

Starting on November 27, if you spend $40, you can purchase an exclusive gift valued at $135 for just $40.

This promo is available in-store and online while supplies last.

The gift set includes a fine fragrance mist, body wash, body lotion, wallflowers fragrance refill, and pocketbac hand sanitizer in the Champagne Toast fragrance.

Also, it comes with an exclusive Champagne Toast three-wick candle, pocketbac clip and wallflowers heater.

DealsCanada
  Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

