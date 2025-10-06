Bath & Body Works is having a huge fall sale and you can get up to 60% off candles
Fall scents and Halloween candles are on sale!
Bath & Body Works is offering savings with a massive fall sale in Canada.
You can get so many products for up to 60% off, including three-wick candles and single-wick candles.
This fall sale at Bath & Body Works Canada is only available for a few weeks.
You can shop for products discounted with this deal until Monday, October 27, at 5:59 a.m. ET.
Select items are up to 60% off both in-store and online during the fall sale.
That includes three-wick candles, single-wick candles, fragrance mists, room sprays, wallflowers, hand soaps, and more products.
So, here's what you need to know about how much money you can save and how to get the deal.
Bath & Body Works three-wick candles are regularly $27.95, but you save $15 and $16.77 with this sale.
These candles now cost $12.95, which is 53% off the regular price, or $11.18, which is 60% off.
Here are some of the fall scents you can get at a discounted price with the sale:
- Honeycrisp Apple
- Leaves
- Freshly Brewed Coffee
- Maple Pumpkin
- Fresh Fall Morning
- Pumpkin S'mores
- Mahogany Apple
- Marshmallow Fireside
- Pumpkin Cinnamon Bun
- Sweater Weather
- Pumpkin Spice Latte
- Acorn Lane
- Pumpkin Apple
- Flannel
- Autumn Chai
These are the Halloween three-wick candles that are on sale right now:
- Vampire Blood
- Pumpkin Carving
- Candy Apple Cauldron
- Ghoul Friend
- Wicked Vanilla Woods
- I Scream Float
Single-wick candles from Bath & Body Works regularly $17.95, but now the candles cost just $7.18, which is 60% off.
That means you save $10.77 with each candle.
Here are the fall scented single-wick candles you can save on with this sale:
- Spiced Apple Toddy
- Sweater Weather
- Sunrise Woods
- Marshmallow Fireside
- Sweet Whiskey
- Pumpkin S'mores
- Flannel
- Pumpkin Pecan Waffles
- Leaves
- Pumpkin Apple
- Champagne Apple & Honey
- Espresso Martini
Fragrance mists, room sprays, wallflowers, hand soaps, and more products are also discounted.
So many of those items are now cheaper $10 because of the fall sale!
If you want to shop in-store, this deal is available at all Bath & Body Works stores in Canada.
You don't need a coupon. Just bring candles to the checkout counter, and the cashier will apply the discount.
If you want to shop online, this fall sale is available through the Bath & Body Works Canadian online store.
No promo code is required to get the deal online.
You have to add products to your shopping bag, and the discount will be automatically applied during checkout.
Bath & Body Works Canada noted that product selection could vary between stores and online.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
