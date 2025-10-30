Bath & Body Works has this deal on three-wick candles and you can shop new holiday scents
There's a certain way to get the deal depending on how you shop!
Bath & Body Works is offering a deal on three-wick candles that includes new holiday scents.
There's a certain way you have to shop to get these items at discounted prices.
So, here's what you need to know about which candles you can buy and how to get the deal.
This deal is available with Bath & Body Works Canada until November 3 at 5:59 p.m. ET.
During this sale, three-wick candles cost $12.95, which is down from the regular price of $27.95.
That means the price you pay at checkout is 53% off, and you save $15 on each candle you buy!
Christmas and winter-themed fragrances have arrived at Bath & Body Works stores across Canada.
So, you can shop for and get the deal on holiday three-wick candles, including:
- Fresh Balsam
- Vanilla Bean Noel
- Snowflakes & Cashmere
- Cookie Butter Truffle
- Winter Candy Apple
- Peppermint Bark Truffle
- Frosted Cranberry
- Cozy Winter Cottage
- Santa's Milk & Cookies
- Twisted Peppermint
- Tree Farm
- Crushed Candy Cane
- Bright Christmas Morning
- Frozen Lake
- Sugared Pine Needles
- Hot Cocoa & Cream
- Spiced Gingerbread
- Mrs. Claus' Cocktail
Some of the new holiday candle jars are designed to look like winter postcards!
You can also get fall-themed candles for more than 50% off with this deal.
Classic Bath & Body Works scents, like Champagne Toast, Mahogany Teakwood Intense, Kitchen Lemon, Strawberry Pound Cake, and Gingham, are on sale as well.
If you shop in-store at locations in Canada, a coupon isn't required.
You'll get the discounted prices for three-wick candles automatically when the cashier scans your items.
But if you shop with the Canadian online store, a promo code is required.
You have to add three-wick candles to your shopping bag and enter the code GETCANDLES during checkout.
Once you put in the code, the discount will be applied to the eligible products in your shopping bag.
There is a limit of 24 candles, and the deal excludes the ceramic candle collection and sale items.
Bath & Body Works noted that this offer is available while supplies last, and the candle selection can vary in-store and online.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.