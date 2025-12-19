VIA Rail is hiring for jobs in Toronto that pay $46 an hour and get you travel perks
The train travel perks are for you and your family!
VIA Rail is hiring in Toronto, and you get travel perks with these positions.
The high-paying jobs offer $46 an hour, plus a few additional hourly bonuses.
With these VIA Rail jobs, Canada's national passenger rail service is looking for mechanics and technicians to work at the Toronto Maintenance Centre.
Even though you don't have to travel for work, you still get train travel privileges for you and your family after one year.
There are VIA Rail routes across the country you can travel on, including scenic routes in B.C., Alberta, Manitoba and Quebec.
So, here's what you need to know about these high-paying VIA Rail jobs in Toronto.
Railway car technician
Salary: $46.43 an hour and an additional $1 for Red Seal, plus $1.50 or $2 an hour for evening or night shifts
Company: VIA Rail
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: You need to have experience as a millwright, carpenter, plumber, welder, fabricator, or automotive technician.
Red Seal certified tradespersons are ideal, but this job is open to apprentices as well.
Experience in machinery maintenance and experience assembling, mounting, or finishing transportation equipment are assets.
The deadline to apply is Sunday, December 28, 2025.
Diesel engine mechanic
Salary: $46.43 an hour, plus $1.50 or $2 an hour for evening or night shifts
Company: VIA Rail
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: You must have three years of diesel engine/internal combustion engine experience or a combination of education, training and practical experience.
An HDM license is preferred, and a 421A license or a 310T license is an asset.
Experience in heavy repair of rail equipment, diesel mechanics, pneumatics, or hydraulics is an asset as well.
The deadline to apply is Sunday, December 28, 2025.
