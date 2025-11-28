This small town near Vancouver becomes a winter paradise with twinkly lights & cozy streets
It's like walking into a wintry snow globe! ❄️☃️
Tucked away in Langley, just outside Vancouver, this charming small town in B.C. opens its gates each holiday season and honestly feels like you're wandering the twinkling streets of New York at Christmas. If you're ready to get into full holiday mode, this unique spot is the perfect escape from reality.
Walking through the festively decorated streets of Martini Town makes you feel like you've stepped onto a Hollywood movie set — because you have! This meticulously designed town is actually a 15-acre film studio backlot that opens its gates to the public each November and December, bringing authentic Christmas cheer to the Fraser Valley.
The versatile set has served as the backdrop for dozens of popular movies and TV shows, acting as a holiday escape and small-town America all year round for film crews.
Since it's a working film set rather than a real town, you'll need to purchase tickets to the "Merry & Bright" event through the official website to experience the magic.
Adults can grab in-advance tickets for $24 plus tax (there are no gate sales), which grants you access to this immersive holiday wonderland that runs select evenings from mid-November through early January.
The experience includes more than just wandering decorated streets — there's live holiday music performed by local musicians and carolers, Santa stationed in his workshop ready for photos with kids (and kids at heart), plus warming stations serving up hot chocolate, specialty coffees, mulled cider and seasonal treats from food trucks.
Local artisan vendors line the streets selling unique handcrafted gifts, custom ornaments, holiday decorations and artisanal goods, making it perfect for checking items off your Christmas shopping list while supporting small businesses.
Every meticulously crafted inch of this place is designed to be Instagram-worthy, built with Hollywood magic to be as visually stunning and dreamy as possible.
You'll genuinely feel transported into your favourite holiday rom-com, complete with artificial snow when nature doesn't cooperate, vintage lamp posts wrapped in garlands, and thousands of twinkling lights creating that perfect warm holiday glow.
You might recognize certain streets from your favourite shows and movies, especially the impressive New York neighbourhood section.
There's an entire row of authentic-looking brownstones that's been painstakingly designed to replicate Brooklyn or the Upper West Side down to the smallest architectural details.
These facades have doubled for Manhattan in countless productions, fooling audiences worldwide into thinking scenes were actually filmed on location in the Big Apple.
Beyond the brownstones, you'll discover the quintessential town square featuring a Victorian-style gazebo perfect for proposals (several happen here each season), an authentic 1950s-style diner complete with vintage neon signs and chrome details, and charming storefronts decorated with wreaths, ribbons and holiday window displays.
The streets are illuminated by hundreds of strands of warm white lights creating magical canopies overhead, while period-appropriate street lamps add to the nostalgic small-town atmosphere.
The little film studio town is located at 6790 216 Street in Langley, approximately 45 minutes southeast of downtown Vancouver (traffic depending), making it an ideal destination for an enchanting evening adventure or memorable date night.
Free parking is available on-site, though spaces fill quickly on weekends — arriving early or carpooling is strongly recommended.
The venue is wheelchair accessible with paved pathways throughout.
This magical spot only opens its Hollywood gates to the public once a year during the holiday season, so you'll want to plan your visit while the Merry & Bright at Martini Town event is running.
The experience generally operates Thursday through Sunday evenings from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., with some additional dates added closer to Christmas based on demand.
Sessions use timed entry to manage crowds and maintain the magical atmosphere, so booking your preferred time slot well in advance is essential — popular dates often sell out.
If you want to extend your small-town holiday adventure after Martini Town, head over to the very real historic town of Fort Langley, located just 10 minutes north.
This genuine heritage village, established in 1827 as a Hudson's Bay Company trading post, brings authentic charm with its preserved 19th-century buildings, antique shops, artisan boutiques and cozy cafes lining tree-lined Glover Road.
In December, Fort Langley hosts its own Christmas celebrations including traditional markets, Victorian carollers in period costume, and horse-drawn wagon rides through the historic district.
If you're searching for that quintessential small-town holiday magic this season, the combination of Martini Town's Hollywood glamour and Fort Langley's authentic heritage charm makes Langley the ultimate destination for Christmas enthusiasts looking to escape the city.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.