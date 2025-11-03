This small town in BC with cozy vibes ranked as one of Canada's 'top travel destinations'
It's a Hallmark movie come to life. ❄️
This dreamy small town in B.C. has everything you need for a cozy escape as the weather gets colder. Think charming streets lined with local boutiques, inviting cafes where bookshelves stretch from floor to ceiling, and a warm, small-town vibe that feels like stepping into a storybook.
Best of all, it's just 45 minutes outside of Vancouver, making it the perfect break from city life without the long drive.
What's more, Langley, B.C. recently earned its spot among Canada's top trending destinations in an Airbnb report breaking down the country's travel trends. The report highlighted how small Canadian towns are having a major moment in 2025, drawing travellers looking for authentic community experiences over crowded tourist hotspots.
While Langley is technically a city, the small-town vibes are what make it special. And nowhere is that more true than in the historic village of Fort Langley.
Fort Langley is a historic community tucked away in the Township of Langley, right next to the city. This is where you'll find the kind of wholesome vibes that you might have thought only existed in storybooks.
The village dates back to 1827, when the Hudson's Bay Company established a fur trading post here. Today, that rich history comes alive at the Fort Langley National Historic Site, where you can explore restored buildings and learn about the region's Indigenous heritage and early settler life.
The streets are as charming as it gets, filled with local boutiques, artisan shops, cute cafes, and galleries showcasing B.C. artists.
The tree-lined Glover Road is the heart of it all, where heritage buildings house everything from vintage clothing stores to handmade jewelry boutiques.
Wendel's Bookstore & Cafe and Sabà Cafe are go-to spots here to fuel a trip and soak in the wholesome vibes of the town. Wendel's offers floor-to-ceiling bookshelves perfect for getting lost in, while Sabà serves up Mediterranean-inspired dishes in a cozy setting.
If you're visiting on a weekend, the Fort Langley Farmers Market (running seasonally) is a must-stop for fresh local produce, artisan goods, and that authentic community feel.
In the winter, the town becomes even more magical. The streets take on a festive glow with twinkling lights, and the waterfront along the Fraser River offers peaceful walks with misty, atmospheric views.
If you really want to keep the holiday rom-com vibes going, you can visit Martini Town, which is also in Langley.
Visiting Martini Town feels like stepping into the set of a Hallmark movie, because you actually are. The elaborate set has been featured in countless holiday films and TV productions, making it instantly recognizable to fans of festive rom-coms.
There's a New York-themed street, a retro diner, a charming small-town center, and twinkling lights illuminating it all.
The catch of this small town, though, is that it's only open to the public during the town's Merry & Bright event, during the holiday season. That's because it's actually not a real town, but a fake film set used as the backdrop for movies and shows.
Martini Town opens up on November 21 and runs until December 31 — so make sure to get your tickets online and plan a visit while you can. Ticket prices start at $24 for adults, with discounts for children, seniors and teens. Note that there's no gate sales, so you have to plan in advance if Martini Town is a must-visit during your Langley road trip!
One thing is for sure: this spot has all the small-town vibes you could ask for this season. Whether you're exploring the historic streets of Fort Langley or stepping into a Hallmark movie at Martini Town, this B.C. destination delivers the perfect cozy escape.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.