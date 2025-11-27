Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

This Ontario restaurant with beautiful country views was just named among the best in Canada

It's a magical place to dine.

A person standing outside a vine-covered building. Right: A person drinking wine.

A restaurant in Ontario.

@mariya_abundance_nyc | Instagram, @devonsimone | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Looking for a new restaurant to check out? This Ontario spot is worth keeping on your radar. With amazing dishes and incredible views, the venue was just named among the best in the country.

OpenTable recently revealed its list of the Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2025.

The roundup features the best spots from coast to coast, from Michelin Star staples to neighbourhood gems.

The ranking is based on more than a million diner reviews, along with factors such as customer ratings, reservation trends, and the number of guests who left five-star feedback.

This gorgeous restaurant with country views was one of the many Ontario destinations featured.

The Good Earth Food & Wine Co. is a picturesque venue located in the heart of Niagara, just over an hour from Toronto.

According to OpenTable, The Good Earth has been a "haven for discerning food and wine lovers and an oasis for the senses. [The] gardens, orchards and vineyards provide a spectacular backdrop for wine and culinary experiences that reflect all the good things the earth has to offer."

The 200-year-old farm property boasts acres of lush fruit orchards, vineyards and stunning sunset views of the Niagara escarpment, all in a rural farm setting, making it a magical spot to dine.

The restaurant offers lunch and dinner menus focused on Niagara Region cuisine and local sourcing.

The Good Earth told Narcity that guest favourites include whipped feta with honey-roasted sourdough, chicken liver parfait, steak tartare, roast halibut, and duck confit.

You can also enjoy Sunday brunch from November to May, which features dishes such as croissant French toast, eggs Benedict, and buttermilk and dill fried chicken.

With breathtaking scenery and delicious dishes, it's no surprise this spot was named among the best restaurants in Canada for 2025.

The Good Earth Food & Wine Co.

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Canadian

Address: 4556 Lincoln Ave, Beamsville, ON

The Good Earth Menu

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
niagara restaurantsbest restaurants in ontariobest restaurants in canada
Eat and DrinkCanada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

This cozy Ontario restaurant was just named among the best date night spots in the world

It's a road trip from Toronto.

11 gorgeous Toronto restaurants that locals say are always worth the splurge

Remember these spots for your next special occasion! 😍

This stunning Ontario restaurant just became the only 2-star Michelin spot in the province

It also holds the title of Canada's best restaurant.

7 of the best restaurants in Vancouver that locals say 'everyone should visit at least once'

Hungry? 🍽️

Canada's 2026 federal income tax brackets are out — Here's how much you'll pay next year

Brackets AND rates have changed — you might actually owe less next year. 👀

The deadline to claim money from a $70M TD class action lawsuit settlement is approaching

Don't miss out on money!

The CRA is increasing the Canada Child Benefit — Here's how much you can get in 2026

A little more help is coming soon! 💸

Canada has some surprisingly intense warnings for American travellers over the holidays

"Leave your firearms at home." 😬

Canadians can get these 6 government benefits in December 2025 and some are going out early

Just in time for the holidays! 😅

Southern Ontario's weather forecast calls for over 20 cm of snow from lake-effect squalls

Even Toronto is going to get snow this week!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 25 are out and there's a $55 million jackpot

Maxmillions are up for grabs too!

8 brutal Vancouver realities that every newcomer must learn in their first year

The good, the bad, and the chronically wet.

Parts of southern Ontario are under weather advisories as snow squalls threaten 30 to 50 cm

"Travel may be hazardous, and some routes may be impassable."

A new winter forecast says these places will get frigid temps, blizzards, icy weather and more

Canada's weather is abruptly transitioning to winter! 🥶