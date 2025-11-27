This Ontario restaurant with beautiful country views was just named among the best in Canada
It's a magical place to dine.
Looking for a new restaurant to check out? This Ontario spot is worth keeping on your radar. With amazing dishes and incredible views, the venue was just named among the best in the country.
OpenTable recently revealed its list of the Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2025.
The roundup features the best spots from coast to coast, from Michelin Star staples to neighbourhood gems.
The ranking is based on more than a million diner reviews, along with factors such as customer ratings, reservation trends, and the number of guests who left five-star feedback.
This gorgeous restaurant with country views was one of the many Ontario destinations featured.
The Good Earth Food & Wine Co. is a picturesque venue located in the heart of Niagara, just over an hour from Toronto.
According to OpenTable, The Good Earth has been a "haven for discerning food and wine lovers and an oasis for the senses. [The] gardens, orchards and vineyards provide a spectacular backdrop for wine and culinary experiences that reflect all the good things the earth has to offer."
The 200-year-old farm property boasts acres of lush fruit orchards, vineyards and stunning sunset views of the Niagara escarpment, all in a rural farm setting, making it a magical spot to dine.
The restaurant offers lunch and dinner menus focused on Niagara Region cuisine and local sourcing.
The Good Earth told Narcity that guest favourites include whipped feta with honey-roasted sourdough, chicken liver parfait, steak tartare, roast halibut, and duck confit.
You can also enjoy Sunday brunch from November to May, which features dishes such as croissant French toast, eggs Benedict, and buttermilk and dill fried chicken.
With breathtaking scenery and delicious dishes, it's no surprise this spot was named among the best restaurants in Canada for 2025.
The Good Earth Food & Wine Co.
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 4556 Lincoln Ave, Beamsville, ON
