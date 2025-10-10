You could get $200 from this new government benefit in October and it's not too late to apply
If you're living with a disability in Canada, there's a federal benefit that could be landing in your bank account soon — and it might be worth a few hundred dollars.
The Canada Disability Benefit officially launched this summer, and it's already providing financial relief to low-income adults with disabilities across the country. If you're already approved, you could see a payment hit your account next week, but if this is the first you're hearing about it, it's not too late to apply — and you could even get back pay for the previous months you were eligible.
This new benefit was created to help fill some major gaps in financial support for people with disabilities in Canada. It's one of several benefit payments in October from the CRA and Service Canada, and it's specifically geared toward those who qualify for the Disability Tax Credit (DTC).
Here's what to know about who qualifies for this government payment, how to apply if you haven't already, how much you could receive and the disability payment dates for the rest of the year.
What is the Canada Disability Benefit?
The Canada Disability Benefit is a government payment designed to provide extra financial help to low-income adults with disabilities. It's available to adults aged 18 to 64 who qualify for the Disability Tax Credit (DTC), and aims to offset some of the added expenses that often come with living with a disability in Canada.
The benefit was first proposed in 2020 by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government. After several years of development, public input and legislative work, it officially launched in the summer of 2025.
Although the first payments started going out in July, some eligible individuals are only now starting to see the money in their accounts. Service Canada handles both the application process and the distribution of monthly payments.
When will the new Canada Disability Benefit begin?
Applications for the Canada Disability Benefit officially opened on June 20, and the first payments were issued on July 17 to anyone who had been approved by the end of June.
If you didn't make the initial cutoff, you can still apply — the program remains open, and new applications are being accepted on an ongoing basis. As long as you meet the eligibility requirements and apply within two years of the launch, you may also qualify for retroactive payments dating back to July 2025.
According to Service Canada, most applications are reviewed within 28 days. If you're applying through a legal representative, though, it could take up to 49 days to process.
Once approved, payments are made every month. But if your total benefit amount for the year is $240 or less, you'll get the entire sum in a single payment during your first eligible month.
Canada Disability Benefit eligibility
To access the Canada Disability Benefit, you'll need to meet a few key criteria.
You must be between the ages of 18 and 64, be a resident of Canada for tax purposes, and have filed your 2024 federal tax return (even if you didn't earn any income). On top of that, you need to be approved for the Disability Tax Credit (DTC) before submitting your application.
Your immigration or citizenship status also matters. You're eligible to apply if you're a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, protected person, temporary resident who has lived in Canada for at least 18 months or someone registered under the Indian Act.
Canada Disability Benefit income threshold
The Canada Disability Benefit is income-tested, which means how much you get depends on a few things — including your household income, whether you have a spouse or partner, and if they're also eligible.
There's also an exemption for working income. That means a portion of the money you earn from a job, self-employment or taxable scholarships won't count toward your income limit — up to $10,000 for single applicants and up to $14,000 for couples.
Here's how the income thresholds break down:
- Single individuals: You can get the full $200 per month if your adjusted net income is $23,000 or less. If at least $10,000 of your income is from work, you can earn up to $33,000 before the benefit starts to shrink. It phases out completely once your income hits $45,000.
- Couples (only one partner qualifies): You'll receive the full benefit if your combined income is $32,500 or less. With $14,000 or more in working income, your household can earn up to $46,500 before reductions begin. Payments stop entirely at $58,500.
- Couples (both partners qualify): Each of you can get the full payment if your combined income is $32,500 or under. If your combined working income is at least $14,000, you can make up to $46,500 before the amount starts decreasing. The benefit phases out completely at $70,500.
How to apply for the Canada Disability Benefit
There are a few ways to apply for the Canada Disability Benefit, and if you received an invitation letter back in the summer, you're already a step ahead. That letter should include a 6-digit access code, which you can use to submit your application online through the Service Canada portal.
You'll also need your Social Insurance Number (SIN) and proof of your legal status in Canada. Adding your direct deposit details is optional but can help you get your payments sooner.
If you didn't get an invite (or you've misplaced it by now), don't worry — you can still apply. To do that, you'll need to provide your SIN, your current address and your status in Canada. Including your 2024 income (from line 23600 on your notice of assessment) and your banking information can also speed things up.
You can apply online, over the phone, or by visiting a Service Canada office. You can normally apply by mail as well, but given the ongoing Canada Post strike, other methods will be much faster — and applying online will always be the quickest way.
Canada Disability Benefit amount
The maximum you can receive from the Canada Disability Benefit is $200 per month, or $2,400 a year, if you're approved for the full amount. The benefit is tied to inflation, which means the payment could go up in future years.
Since the program is income-tested, the amount you get is based on your income level, whether you're in a relationship and how much of your household income comes from work.
- Single applicants: If you earn less than $23,000, you'll receive the full amount. If at least $10,000 of your income is from work, you can earn up to $33,000 before the benefit starts going down. For every dollar earned above that, the benefit is reduced by 20 cents.
- Couples (one partner qualifies): You can get the full amount if your total household income is $32,500 or below. With $14,000 in exempt working income, that threshold rises to $46,500. Once you earn more than that, the benefit drops by 20 cents for every extra dollar.
- Couples (both partners qualify): Each partner can receive $200 a month if your combined income is $32,500 or less — or up to $46,500 with exempt working income. Above that, each person’s benefit is reduced by 10 cents per dollar.
If you were approved recently and haven't received a payment yet, your next deposit might include back pay. That could mean up to $800 in October if you've been eligible since July and are owed for four months.
Canada Disability Benefit calculator
If you want to get a rough idea of how much you might receive from the Canada Disability Benefit, there's an online calculator tool available through Service Canada.
The Canada Disability Benefit Estimator takes just a few minutes to complete and asks for basic info like your income and whether you're single or part of a couple. It won't confirm whether you're eligible, but it can help you see what your monthly payment might look like if you are.
For the most accurate results, it's best to use the numbers from your most recent notice of assessment.
Is the Canada Disability Benefit taxable?
As it stands, the Canada Disability Benefit is treated as social assistance under the Income Tax Act. That means it isn’t taxed, but it does count as part of your net income. Because of that, it could impact other income-based benefits like the Canada Child Benefit or the GST/HST Credit.
In the Trudeau government's 2024 Fall Economic Statement, there was a proposal to change that — making CDB payments fully non-taxable and exempt from income calculations altogether. Some provinces have also said they plan to do the same.
But for now, those changes aren't law. According to Service Canada, you won't pay taxes on your CDB payments, but you'll still receive a tax slip for them in February.
Canada Disability Benefit payment dates
Once you're approved for the Canada Disability Benefit, your payments begin the next month. Funds are deposited on the third Thursday of each month.
The next payment is set for Thursday, October 16. Here are the remaining payment dates for 2025:
- Thursday, November 20
- Thursday, December 18
If you're only eligible for $240 or less over the full benefit year, you won't receive monthly payments. Instead, you'll get the full amount as a lump sum on the first scheduled date after you're approved. That one-time payment will cover the rest of the current benefit year, which runs until June 2026.More about federal benefit payment dates
