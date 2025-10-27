7 government benefit payments you can get from the CRA & Service Canada in November 2025
November is almost here, and with it comes a fresh round of government benefit payments landing in bank accounts across Canada.
As temperatures drop and the year winds down, these November 2025 Canada benefit payments could help ease the financial pressure many households are feeling right now.
Whether you're managing rising costs, covering care expenses or making ends meet during the colder months, the Canada Revenue Agency and Service Canada are set to distribute several key programs designed to provide support when budgets are tight.
These programs span everything from child-related benefits to income support for seniors and people with disabilities. Some arrive automatically if you're enrolled, while others require up-to-date tax returns and specific eligibility criteria to be met.
If you qualify for any of these government payments, it's worth marking your calendar and keeping track of your deposits. Payments typically follow a predictable schedule, but the amounts you receive can vary widely depending on your income, family size and personal circumstances.
Here's what you need to know about the government benefit payments coming in November 2025 — including who's eligible, when funds are expected to arrive and where to find more details if you're not sure whether you qualify.
Ontario Trillium Benefit
The Ontario Trillium Benefit (OTB) is a tax-free monthly payment that supports Ontario residents with lower and moderate incomes. It rolls three separate provincial tax credits into a single deposit: the Ontario Energy and Property Tax Credit (OEPTC), the Northern Ontario Energy Credit (NOEC) and the Ontario Sales Tax Credit (OSTC).
The program is funded by the province but administered through the Canada Revenue Agency. Your payment amount is calculated based on information from your 2024 tax return, so filing your return is essential to continue receiving the benefit.
How much you can get: November payments for eligible Ontarians break down as follows:
- OEPTC: Up to $106.91 monthly for recipients aged 18 to 64, or up to $121.75 for those 65 and older. If you live in public long-term care or on a reserve, you may receive an extra $23.75.
- NOEC: Up to $15.41 for individuals or $23.75 for families in Northern Ontario.
- OSTC: Up to $30.91 each for you, your spouse or common-law partner and each child under 19 in your care
Note that if your total benefit for the year is $360 or less, it's paid as a lump sum in July rather than spread across monthly payments.
Next payment date: November 10, 2025
Canada Child Benefit
The Canada Child Benefit (CCB) is a tax-free monthly payment designed to help families with the cost of raising children under 18. It's issued by the Canada Revenue Agency and goes directly to the primary caregiver.
You're eligible if you live with and care for a child under 18, are a Canadian resident for tax purposes, and either you or your spouse meets citizenship or immigration requirements — including Canadian citizens, permanent residents and protected people.
How much you can get: Your November payment is based on your adjusted family net income from your 2024 tax return. For the 2025-26 benefit year, families earning under $37,487 can receive:
- $666.41 per month for each child under age 6
- $562.33 per month for each child between 6 and 17
Higher-income families still qualify, but payments decrease on a sliding scale as income rises.
Additional top-ups may also be included in your deposit. Many provinces and territories offer their own child benefits — worth up to $305.66 per child — that are bundled with your CCB payment.
If you're caring for a child eligible for the Disability Tax Credit, you may also receive the Child Disability Benefit, which adds $284.25 monthly per qualifying child.
Next payment date: November 20, 2025
Canada Disability Benefit
The Canada Disability Benefit (CDB) is a federal income supplement that launched in July 2025 for working-age Canadians living with disabilities. It's available to adults between 18 and 64 who have been approved for the Disability Tax Credit (DTC).
Service Canada began processing applications earlier this year, and anyone approved by June 30 should have received their initial payments in July. If you were approved more recently, your first deposit could arrive in November — potentially with retroactive payments covering the months you were eligible but hadn't yet been paid.
How much you can get: The maximum monthly payment is $200, but the actual amount varies based on your income and household situation. The benefit is income-tested, which means lower-income recipients generally receive more support.
If your total entitlement for the year is less than $240, you'll receive it as a one-time lump sum instead of monthly payments.
Next payment date: November 20, 2025
Canada Pension Plan
The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) delivers monthly income to Canadians who paid into the system during their working years. It's meant to replace a portion of your earnings in retirement, with payment amounts determined by your contribution history and the length of time you contributed.
If you worked in Quebec, you'll receive the Quebec Pension Plan (QPP) instead. It operates separately but follows similar rules, and if you worked in multiple provinces, your contributions are tracked across both systems so nothing gets lost.
You can begin collecting CPP as early as age 60, as long as you've made at least one valid contribution or received credits through pension sharing following a separation or divorce.
How much you can get: Currently, the maximum monthly CPP payment for someone starting at age 65 in 2025 is $1,433. Most people receive less, though — the average amount new beneficiaries get right now is about $848 per month.
Several additional CPP benefits are available depending on your situation:
- Post-Retirement Benefit: Up to $49.39 per month (at 65) if you continue working while collecting your pension.
- CPP Disability Benefit: Up to $1,673.24 for people under 65 who can no longer work due to a severe and prolonged disability.
- Post-Retirement Disability Benefit: $598.49 for individuals aged 60 to 65 who become disabled after their pension starts and no longer meet the criteria for the standard disability benefit.
- CPP Survivor's Pension: Up to $770.88 if you're under 65, or up to $859.80 if you're 65 or older, as the surviving spouse or common-law partner of a deceased CPP contributor.
- CPP Children's Benefits: $301.77 for full-time students and children under 18, or $150.89 for part-time students aged 18 to 25, who are dependants of deceased or disabled CPP contributors.
If you qualify for multiple benefits, your combined payment may be less than the sum of each individual benefit. To see a personalized estimate of your payments, log into your My Service Canada Account and use the government's online calculators.
Next payment date: November 26, 2025
Old Age Security
Old Age Security (OAS) is a monthly pension available to Canadians 65 and older. Unlike CPP, it isn't tied to employment history — eligibility depends on your age, how long you've lived in Canada since turning 18, and your current income.
To qualify, you need to be at least 65 years old and have resided in Canada for a minimum of 10 years after age 18. If you're applying from outside Canada, the residency requirement jumps to 20 years.
Three additional programs are connected to OAS:
- Guaranteed Income Supplement: For OAS recipients with lower incomes
- Allowance: For people aged 60 to 64 whose spouse or common-law partner receives GIS
- Allowance for the Survivor: For widowed individuals between 60 and 64
How much you can get: OAS rates are reviewed quarterly and adjusted based on changes in the consumer price index (CPI). For the October to December 2025 quarter, benefits increased by 0.7%, bringing the year-over-year increase to 1.7% since October 2024. Here are the maximum payments for November 2025:
- OAS pension: Up to $740.09 per month for recipients aged 65 to 74, or up to $814.10 for those 75 and older
- Guaranteed Income Supplement: Up to $1,105.43 for single, widowed or divorced seniors, or up to $665.41 if your spouse or common-law partner receives OAS or an Allowance
- Allowance: Up to $1,405.50 if your spouse or common-law partner receives both OAS and GIS
- Allowance for the Survivor: Up to $1,675.45 for surviving spouses or common-law partners
If you lived in Canada for at least 10 years but less than 40 years after age 18, you'll receive a partial OAS pension.
For a personalized estimate based on your income and situation, you can use the OAS calculator available through Service Canada.
Next payment date: November 26, 2025
Alberta Child and Family Benefit
The Alberta Child and Family Benefit is a tax-free payment issued quarterly to help Alberta families with lower and moderate incomes manage the costs of raising kids. The program is funded entirely by the provincial government but delivered through the Canada Revenue Agency.
You're eligible if you live in Alberta and have at least one child under 18. The benefit has two components: a base amount that goes to all qualifying families, and a working income portion for households earning over $2,760 annually. Both are income-tested, meaning payments scale down as your household income increases.
How much you can get: Following the start of the new benefit year this summer, maximum quarterly payments were increased. Here's what you could receive every three months if you qualify for both components:
- $566.50 for your first child
- $361.75 for your second child
- $291.75 for your third child
- $221.75 for your fourth child
Next payment date: November 27, 2025
Veteran Disability Pension
The Veteran Disability Pension is a lifelong, tax-free benefit for former Canadian service members whose health was affected by their military service. It supports veterans dealing with physical or mental health conditions that stem from training, deployment or active duty.
While Service Canada handles administration of payments, Veterans Affairs Canada runs the program — although eligibility extends beyond traditional Canadian Armed Forces veterans. It also covers those who served in the Second World War and Korean War, certain RCMP members and even civilians who contributed to Canada's war efforts during the Second World War.
You can qualify if you have a medically confirmed condition that's directly linked to your service. Once approved, the pension is paid for life.
How much you can get: Your payment depends on the severity of your disability — your income is not a factor. In 2025, the highest monthly pension amount — for a Class 1 disability, which is the most severe — is $3,444.59. You may also receive additional payments if you have eligible dependants.
Next payment date: November 27, 2025
