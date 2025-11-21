Old Age Security payments for November 2025 go out soon — Here's how much you can get
Calling all seniors in Canada! If you're receiving Old Age Security payments, your next deposit is just days away.
The November 2025 OAS payment will land in accounts nationwide next week, offering support that millions of Canadians depend on for retirement income.
Run by Service Canada, these government payments form a key part of Canada's support system for older adults, along with the Canada Pension Plan. The program provides financial assistance to eligible individuals aged 65 and up, with OAS payment dates following a consistent pattern throughout 2025 and arriving near the end of each month.
And it goes beyond just a basic pension. OAS payments for seniors can also include the Guaranteed Income Supplement and special allowances that provide extra support to those who qualify based on income and other factors.
Payment rates in November reflect an October adjustment that saw benefits increase by 0.7% starting last month. That marks the second boost this year, bringing the total annual increase to 1.7% compared to last year — a change designed to help payments keep up with the rising cost of living.
Whether you're currently receiving Old Age Security payments or getting ready to apply, here's what you need to know about OAS in November 2025, including when your deposit arrives, what you might receive and who qualifies for these benefits.
What is Old Age Security in Canada?
Old Age Security is Canada's biggest federal pension system, sending monthly deposits to qualifying seniors — no matter their work background or personal savings. The program runs separately from the Canada Pension Plan and, unlike CPP, doesn't require you to have paid into it while working.
Most eligible seniors don't even need to apply. Service Canada handles enrolment automatically for most Canadians, mailing out notices before the payments begin.
Beyond the basic pension, the program also offers extra financial help through the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) and special allowances for lower-income seniors. When you're eligible for multiple OAS benefits, Service Canada combines them into one monthly payment.
Who is eligible for Old Age Security in Canada?
Getting Old Age Security isn't about how much you worked or contributed — it's about your age, your recent income, where you've lived and your legal status in Canada. The system looks at how long you've been here rather than what you paid in taxes.
Your payment amount for the current benefit year depends on the income you earned in 2024. To get an OAS payment in November 2025, you need to meet these requirements:
- You're at least 65 years old
- You're either a Canadian citizen or a legal resident at the time your application gets approved
- You've lived in Canada for at least 10 years since turning 18
- Your 2024 net world income falls below $148,451 (if you're aged 65-74) or below $154,196 (if you're 75 or older)
Living outside Canada doesn't automatically disqualify you. If you were a citizen or legal resident when you left and spent at least 20 years here as an adult, you can still receive payments abroad.
Who is eligible for GIS or an Allowance?
Beyond the basic pension, several programs offer additional support. The Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) gives extra money to OAS recipients with modest incomes. The Allowance and Allowance for the Survivor help people aged 60-64 who aren't quite old enough for OAS yet.
If you qualify for more than one, everything gets bundled into a single deposit from Service Canada.
Income limits for these programs went up last month with the October 2025 rate adjustment. That means you might now qualify for benefits you didn't before, or you could see a bigger payment — even if nothing about your situation has changed.
The Guaranteed Income Supplement helps OAS recipients in Canada with low annual incomes. Whether you qualify depends on your relationship status and household earnings — but the good news is your OAS payments don't count toward that income calculation.
These are the current GIS income thresholds as of October 2025:
- Single, widowed or divorced: under $22,440
- Spouse/partner also receives full OAS: combined income under $29,616
- Spouse/partner receives the Allowance: combined income under $41,472
- Spouse/partner doesn't receive OAS or Allowance: combined income under $53,808
The Allowance supports people aged 60 to 64 whose spouse or common-law partner receives GIS. You need Canadian citizenship or legal resident status, you must currently live in Canada, you need 10 or more years of Canadian residence after age 18, and your combined household income must stay below $41,472.
The Allowance for the Survivor helps widowed people aged 60 to 64 who haven't remarried or started a new common-law relationship. Your personal income must be below $30,216, and you need to meet the same Canadian residency requirements as the regular Allowance.
More about GIS, the Allowance and the Allowance for the Survivor
How to apply for Old Age Security
Service Canada makes getting started with OAS pretty straightforward through automatic enrolment for most qualifying Canadians. Once you turn 64, you should get a letter in the mail confirming you're eligible and asking when you want your payments to begin. The same automatic system handles the Guaranteed Income Supplement if you qualify for that too.
You can start receiving OAS the month after your 65th birthday, or you can choose to delay up to age 70. Waiting means bigger payments for life — every month you hold off adds 0.6% to your monthly amount (which works out to 7.2% more per year).
The Allowance and Allowance for the Survivor don't get set up automatically — you need to apply manually for those. You can submit your application as early as 11 months before turning 60, or anytime while you're between 60 and 64.
If automatic enrolment doesn't happen for you or if you need to apply on your own, here are your options:
- Online: Fill out the application through your My Service Canada Account. Make sure you have everything ready before you start, because you can't save your progress partway through.
- By mail or in person: Download the forms for OAS and GIS or the Allowance. Send certified copies of your documents by mail or drop them off at a Service Canada office.
How much is OAS in Canada?
What you'll get from Old Age Security in November 2025 depends on several things: your age, your income and your living arrangements. Service Canada reviews payment rates quarterly — in January, April, July and October — adjusting them to match inflation when needed. The most recent review last month brought a 0.7% increase.
Here's what the maximum monthly amounts look like right now, as of last month:
- OAS pension: Up to $740.09 if you're aged 65 to 74. Once you turn 75, that jumps to $814.10 thanks to a 10% boost that starts the month after your birthday.
- Guaranteed Income Supplement: Up to $1,105.43 if you're single or if your partner doesn't get OAS or the Allowance. If your partner does receive OAS or Allowance payments, the maximum drops to $665.41.
- Allowance: Up to $1,405.50 each month.
- Allowance for the Survivor: Up to $1,675.45 monthly.
Remember, these numbers represent the ceiling — your actual payment could be lower depending on your personal situation. Getting the full OAS pension requires 40 years of Canadian residence after age 18. If you lived here anywhere from 10 to 39 years, you'll receive a partial amount.
Service Canada offers an online OAS calculator that can give you an estimate based on your specific circumstances, covering all parts of the program.
Is Old Age Security taxable?
Your OAS payments count as taxable income in Canada, so you'll need to report them when you file your annual tax return. Service Canada won't automatically withhold tax from your monthly deposits unless you ask them to.
When you don't set up voluntary tax withholding, your OAS arrives as the full amount each month. That can mean owing money when tax season rolls around. To avoid that surprise, you can arrange to have tax taken off through your My Service Canada Account or by filling out a paper request form. When your income reaches certain levels, the Canada Revenue Agency might require you to make quarterly tax payments.
Seniors with higher incomes face another consideration called the OAS recovery tax (commonly known as the clawback). In 2025, this kicks in if your net annual income goes above $90,997. For every taxable dollar you make over that threshold, your annual pension will be reduced by 15 cents.
Every year, Service Canada should send you tax forms documenting your payments. Canadian residents get T4A(OAS) slips, while those living abroad receive NR4 slips. These forms show how much OAS you received and any tax that got withheld during the year.
OAS payment dates 2025
Old Age Security payments are sent out monthly, typically arriving on the third-to-last business day of the month.
The next OAS payment arrives on Wednesday, November 26, keeping with the program's usual pattern.
If you set up direct deposit, your money should appear straight in your bank account with nothing else needed from you. If you're still getting paper cheques, they could show up in your mailbox a bit early — but check the date on the cheque before you try to cash it, since OAS cheques typically come post-dated for the official payment date.
After this month's deposit, the final OAS payment date for 2025 will be on Monday, December 22.
