Canada Pension Plan payments for November 2025 go out soon — Here's how much you can get
November is already flying by, and if you're one of the millions of Canadians receiving monthly government benefits, next week brings another deposit from the Canada Pension Plan.
With the cost of living remaining high across the country, knowing when to expect your government payments from the CRA and Service Canada helps you stay ahead of bills and budget with confidence.
The Canada Pension Plan supports Canadians through more than just standard retirement payments. The program includes assistance for people living with a disability in Canada, families who've lost a loved one and workers who continue contributing even after retirement begins.
Whether you're currently receiving CPP or just starting to think about when you'll apply, understanding how payments like this one and Old Age Security work and what you're entitled to can help you plan your retirement finances.
Before your next Canada Pension Plan payment arrives, it's a good idea to log into your Service Canada account and sign up for direct deposit, if you haven't already. With ongoing Canada Post delays affecting mail delivery, this is the best way to ensure your CPP and OAS payments for November 2025 arrive right on time.
Here's everything you need to know about Canada Pension Plan November payments, including key details about amounts, eligibility and how the program actually works.
How does the Canada Pension Plan work?
Think of the Canada Pension Plan as a retirement fund you've been building since your first job. Each time your employer deducts CPP from your pay, that money goes toward securing your financial future — and if you've worked anywhere in Canada outside Quebec, you've likely been contributing for years.
You can start receiving payments as early as 60, though your monthly amount will be permanently reduced compared to waiting. Start at 65 for the standard rate you've earned through your contributions, or hold off until 70 to lock in the highest possible payment. Whatever age you choose, there's no advantage to delaying past 70.
Your payment amount gets locked in when you start receiving benefits, and it stays with you for life. While annual cost-of-living adjustments can bump up your payments each January, your baseline never decreases.
Setting up direct deposit through Service Canada means your CPP lands in your bank account automatically each month, eliminating the hassle of paper cheques and trips to the bank.
Who is eligible for the Canada Pension Plan?
The basic requirement for CPP retirement benefits is simple: reach age 60 and have at least one contribution on your record. If you've ever worked in Canada and seen CPP deductions on your pay stub, you're almost certainly eligible.
Relationship changes can also impact your CPP. Following a divorce or separation, you may be able to divide CPP credits with your ex-partner. This credit splitting could boost your pension amount or even qualify you for benefits if you never made contributions yourself.
You don't need to quit working to start collecting CPP. Anyone between 60 and 70 can receive their pension while staying employed. As a bonus, continuing to work and contribute can earn you the post-retirement benefit, which adds extra income on top of your regular CPP payments.
CPP disability and survivor benefits
The Canada Pension Plan extends far beyond retirement payments, offering several benefit types that protect Canadians during difficult life circumstances.
Post-Retirement Benefit: Working between ages 60 and 70 while collecting CPP or QPP qualifies you for this additional monthly payment. Your ongoing contributions generate these extra benefits, creating more income beyond your standard pension.
CPP Disability Benefit: This provides monthly income to people under 65 who face a severe and prolonged disability preventing them from working. Qualifying requires adequate CPP contributions and medical evidence proving you cannot maintain regular employment in any occupation.
Post-Retirement Disability Benefit: Designed for people aged 60 to 65 who develop a disability after beginning their CPP retirement pension. Since standard disability benefits aren't available to them, this program fills that gap.
CPP Survivor's Pension: Following the death of a CPP contributor, their surviving spouse or common-law partner receives ongoing monthly payments. Payment amounts vary based on the deceased's contributions and the survivor's age.
CPP Children's Benefits: These provide financial support to dependent children of deceased or disabled CPP contributors. Benefits continue until the child turns 18, or up to age 25 as long as they're a student.
When you qualify for multiple CPP benefits simultaneously, Service Canada automatically combines them into a single monthly deposit.
How to apply for the Canada Pension Plan
Choosing when to apply for your CPP pension requires careful consideration of your personal finances and long-term goals. Since eligibility spans from age 60 to 70, you'll need to balance immediate income needs against the value of waiting for larger payments that last your entire lifetime.
Once you've settled on a start date, applying is straightforward. The quickest option is applying online through your My Service Canada Account, where you can finish the entire process in just a few minutes. If you'd rather work offline, download the CPP application form, take your time completing it, then mail it in or bring it to any Service Canada office.
Processing times differ significantly by method. Online applications usually receive decisions within four weeks, while paper applications can stretch to four months, according to Service Canada. If you're ready to start receiving benefits quickly, the digital route is your best bet — especially with the ongoing rotating Canada Post strikes creating mail delays.
How is the Canada Pension Plan calculated?
Your CPP payment amount is based on your work history, qualifying benefits and when you choose to begin collecting.
Beginning at 60 locks in a permanent 36% reduction compared to the standard age-65 amount. Wait until 65 to receive the full pension you've earned through your contributions, or delay until 70 to get a 42% increase above the standard rate. Your chosen start date determines your permanent baseline, though your payments can increase each January to match inflation.
The income you earned throughout your career also plays a major role. Workers with consistently high salaries who maxed out their CPP contributions year after year receive the largest payments. The program favours continuous employment — work gaps or years of lower earnings will shrink your final pension.
However, certain life circumstances can get special consideration. Time spent raising young children, periods of disability or years with minimal income might be excluded from calculations to improve your average. Continuing to work after starting your pension (while under 70) generates the post-retirement benefit through your ongoing contributions.
For a personalized estimate of your future payments, check your My Service Canada Account. You can also experiment with different scenarios using Service Canada's Retirement Income Calculator.
How much does the Canada Pension Plan pay?
Starting your CPP at 65 in 2025 comes with a maximum base pension of $1,433 monthly. But hitting that ceiling requires decades of earning at or above the yearly maximum pensionable earnings — the average monthly payment for new recipients at 65 this year is around $850, according to Service Canada.
Other CPP benefits available in 2025 have these maximum monthly amounts:
- Post-retirement benefit (at age 65): Up to $49.39
- Disability benefit: Up to $1,673.24
- Post-retirement disability benefit: $598.49 (flat rate)
- Survivor's pension (under 65): Up to $770.88
- Survivor's pension (65 and over): Up to $859.80
- Child benefit (under 18 or full-time student): $301.77 (flat rate)
- Child benefit (part-time student aged 19-25): $150.89 (flat rate)
- Combined survivor's and retirement pension (at 65): Up to $1,449.53
- Combined survivor's and disability benefit: Up to $1,683.57
Qualifying for multiple benefits means Service Canada combines them into one payment — though it's important to note that your total might not always match the sum of individual maximums due to program rules.
You can find your exact entitlement by logging into your My Service Canada Account, or try the Retirement Income Calculator for an estimate.
Is the Canada Pension Plan taxable?
Yes — CPP benefits count as taxable income. Unlike regular employment income, though, taxes won't automatically come off unless you arrange for it.
Requesting tax deductions at source prevents surprises at tax time. You can arrange this quickly through your My Service Canada Account or by submitting a tax deduction form. Without voluntary deductions, and depending on your total income, the CRA may require you to make quarterly instalment payments throughout the year.
International residents face different rules — Canada automatically withholds non-resident tax from CPP payments, so recipients living abroad don't need to set up voluntary deductions.
Does Quebec have its own pension plan?
Quebec operates the Quebec Pension Plan (QPP), which functions pretty much identically to the CPP but runs under separate administration. The QPP serves Quebec workers exactly how CPP serves other Canadians — same principles, different management.
Your employment location determines which plan pays your benefits. If you've only worked in Quebec, you'll collect QPP benefits. If you've worked across multiple provinces, the two systems coordinate seamlessly and merge your contributions, guaranteeing you receive credit for every working year regardless of where you lived.
Like CPP, QPP benefits arrive monthly through direct deposit or cheque. Quebec's November 2025 payment arrives on Friday, November 28.
When are the Canada Pension Plan payment dates?
CPP payments follow a predictable schedule, typically arriving on the third-to-last weekday of the month.
If you've set up direct deposit, your money appears in your account on the scheduled date. If you're still receiving paper cheques, you might see them arrive in the mail early, but check the date carefully before heading to your bank. CPP cheques are usually post-dated to the official payment date.
Your CPP payment for November 2025 is scheduled for next Wednesday, November 26.
After that, the final payment date for 2025 is arriving about a week earlier than usual, on Monday, December 22.
