Canadian workers can get up to $730 from this CRA benefit payment in October 2025
If you're working a lower-income job in Canada, there's good news on the way — a fresh government payment could be dropping in your bank account soon, and it's not a small one.
The Canada Workers Benefit is back for its next round of advance payments, and eligible workers across the country could be in for a serious boost from the Canada Revenue Agency in October.
This federal benefit program is designed to help Canadians who are working but earning less deal with the rising cost of living — and depending on your situation, the amount you receive could be pretty sizeable.
Many people get hundreds of dollars through this payment, and in some provinces, you might even qualify for up to $500 more than the standard federal amount.
The October 2025 Canada Workers Benefit payment is the final instalment of the calendar year, although there's still one more coming in January to finish off the current advance payment cycle.
Here's what to know about the Advanced Canada Workers Benefit for October 2025, including who qualifies, when the money is coming and how much you could receive.
What is the Canada Workers Benefit?
The Canada Workers Benefit (CWB) is a refundable tax credit designed to support low-income workers in Canada. It's available to both individuals and families who are earning a modest income but still struggling to make ends meet.
The benefit has two components: a basic amount for eligible workers and an additional disability supplement for those who qualify.
What is the Advanced Canada Workers Benefit?
The Canada Revenue Agency pays out the CWB in four instalments. Half of your benefit is lumped in with your tax return, while the other half is spread out across three advance payments, known as the Advanced Canada Workers Benefit (ACWB).
This allows you to receive part of your benefit throughout the year, when you need it most, rather than waiting until tax time to get it as a lump sum. If you're also eligible for the disability supplement, half of that amount is included in the advance payments too.
To get the ACWB, you just need to qualify for the CWB and be living in Canada on the first day of the payment quarter. There's no need to apply separately or opt in to the advance payments — the CRA sends them automatically based on your most recent tax return.
Who is eligible for the Canada Workers Benefit?
To be eligible for the CWB, you must live in Canada for the entire year and be at least 19 years old by the end of December, unless you're living with a spouse, common-law partner or child. You also need to have working income and a family net income that falls below the limit set for your province or territory.
Those income limits vary based on where you live and your family situation. For example, a single worker with no children can qualify with an income up to $36,749 in most provinces. For families, the cap is higher — typically around $48,093.
You won't qualify if you were a full-time student for more than 13 weeks of the year (unless you had an eligible dependant). You're also excluded if you were in prison for 90 days or more or if you're exempt from paying Canadian taxes, such as through diplomatic status.
If you're applying for the disability supplement, you'll need to be approved for the Disability Tax Credit and have a valid Form T2201 on file with the CRA. This part of the benefit has a higher income threshold, which means some people who don't qualify for the basic amount may still get the supplement.
How to apply for the Canada Workers Benefit
You don't need to fill out a separate form to apply for the CWB — you just need to claim it when you file your taxes.
If you're filing online, most tax software will walk you through the steps automatically. If you're using a paper return, you'll need to complete Schedule 6 and include it with your tax package.
For the disability supplement, the rules vary slightly. If only one person in a couple qualifies for the DTC, that person should claim both the base CWB and the disability portion. If both partners qualify, only one can claim the base amount — but each person can fill out their own Schedule 6 to receive the disability supplement.
As for advance payments, you don't have to do anything extra. If you qualify for the CWB and your return is filed before November 1 of the benefit period, the CRA will automatically send out your payments through the Advanced Canada Workers Benefit.
How much is the Canada Workers Benefit?
How much you get from the CWB depends on a few factors, like your income, family status and where you live.
For the current benefit year, the maximum basic full annual amount is:
- $1,590 for single workers. Payments start to decrease once your income goes over $26,149 and stop entirely if you make more than $36,749.
- $2,739 for families, which includes couples and single parents. This amount begins to phase out at an income of $29,833 and ends at $48,093.
If you're eligible for the disability supplement, you could also receive up to $821 on top of the basic benefit, with slightly higher income thresholds:
- For single individuals, the supplement starts to reduce at $36,748 and cuts off at $42,222.
- For families, reductions begin at $48,091. The upper limit depends on how many people in the household qualify — $53,565 if only one person is eligible, or $59,038 if both are.
Because the Advanced Canada Workers Benefit represents 50% of your total yearly allotment, divided into three instalments, the maximum amount you can get in a single advanced payment is approximately:
- $265 if you're single, or
- $456.50 if you have a spouse, common-law partner or dependant(s), plus
- $136.83 for each person in the household who qualifies for the disability supplement
That means a household where two adults qualify for the disability top-up could receive as much as $730.17 in October alone.
The exact amount varies by case and region — Quebec, Alberta and Nunavut use different rates and thresholds. You can use the CRA's benefits calculator to see what you might be eligible for.
Is the Canada Workers Benefit taxable?
No, the Canada Workers Benefit isn't taxable. It's a refundable tax credit, which means it's designed to lower the amount of tax you owe — or give you money back if you don't owe anything at all.
Even if you receive part of the benefit early through advance payments, that money isn't taxed. It won't count toward your income when you file your return.
When are the Canada Workers Benefit payment dates?
The next Advanced Canada Workers Benefit payment is scheduled for next Friday, October 10.
This is the final instalment of 2025, although one more advance payment remains in the current benefit cycle, which is expected to be sent in early 2026.
Although the CRA hasn't confirmed the January 2026 payment date yet, the benefit usually arrives on the second Friday of the quarter. That means the final advance payment for this benefit year will likely be issued on Friday, January 9.
