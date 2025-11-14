You could get $200 from this new government benefit in November — Here's how to apply
You could actually get $1,000 in back pay if you've qualified since the summer!
A new federal government payment worth hundreds of dollars is available right now for low-income folks living with a disability in Canada — and if you haven't signed up yet, it's not too late.
The Canada Disability Benefit payment for November goes out next week, and qualifying recipients could see up to $200 deposited into their accounts.
This monthly payment from Service Canada launched earlier this year to support adults with disabilities who meet specific income requirements, and applications remain open for anyone who's eligible.
Whether you've been approved and are waiting for your next deposit or you're just learning about this government payment for the first time, here's everything you need to know about who can apply, when disability benefit payments arrive and how much financial support you might be eligible for.
What is the Canada Disability Benefit?
The Canada Disability Benefit is a monthly government payment created to help working-age disabled Canadians cover the added costs of living with a disability. It targets adults aged 18 to 64 who are approved for the Disability Tax Credit (DTC) and have lower incomes.
First proposed in 2020 by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, it finally became available to Canadians in summer 2025 after years of planning and consultation.
The program started issuing payments in July. Service Canada manages the entire process, from reviewing applications to sending out monthly deposits. Because you can apply anytime, some people who qualify may just be receiving their first payments in November, while others have been getting them for months.
When will the Canada Disability Benefit begin?
The Canada Disability Benefit opened for applications on June 20, 2025. Anyone who had their application approved by the end of June should have received their first payment on July 17.
If you missed that window, you can still submit an application. And there's no huge rush, either — you can get retroactive payments covering all the months you were eligible for the last two years, starting from the launch on July 2025. So as long as you apply before July 2027, you won't miss out on any money you were eligible for.
Service Canada says most applications get processed within 28 days. Applications submitted through a legal representative may take up to 49 days.
After approval, you should get your payments monthly. However, if your yearly benefit total works out to $240 or less, Service Canada will send you everything in one payment during your first eligible month instead of spreading it across the year.
Canada Disability Benefit eligibility
The Canada Disability Benefit has specific requirements you need to meet before you can start getting payments.
You must be aged 18 to 64 and a Canadian resident for tax purposes. You also need to be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, protected person, temporary resident who's lived here for at least 18 months, or someone registered under the Indian Act.
Furthermore, you'll need to have filed your 2024 federal income tax return, even if you earned nothing that year. Most importantly, you must have approval for the Disability Tax Credit (DTC) before you can apply for this benefit.
In the new federal budget released earlier this month, the government also pledged to give eligible Canadians with disabilities a one-time $150 payment to help cover the cost of getting a DTC certificate. If approved, those top-up payments would go out sometime next year.
How much is the Canada Disability Benefit?
The maximum payment amount for the Canada Disability Benefit is $2,400 annually, which breaks down to $200 per month. This amount is indexed to inflation, meaning it could increase in future years.
The program uses income testing to determine your actual payment. What you receive depends on your earnings, relationship status and how much of your household income comes from work (more on this below).
Every dollar in household income you make above the income threshold reduces your total annual benefit by 20 cents — or, if you and your partner both qualify, 10 cents.
Recent approvals may come with retroactive payments. If you've been eligible since July but only got approved recently, your November deposit could include back pay for the months you missed — potentially up to $1,000 total if you're owed four previous months on top of this one.
Canada Disability Benefit income threshold
Your Canada Disability Benefit amount depends on your household income, as well as your relationship status and whether your partner is also eligible for the benefit.
The program also includes a working income exemption. Part of what you earn through employment, self-employment or taxable scholarships doesn't count toward your income limit. Single applicants can earn up to $10,000 extra that's exempt, while couples can exempt up to $14,000.
Here's the breakdown of income thresholds:
- Single individuals: You'll receive the full amount if your adjusted net income stays at or below $23,000. If you have at least $10,000 in working income, you can earn up to $33,000 before your benefit amount decreases. The benefit phases out completely at $45,000.
- Couples (only one partner qualifies): You can get the maximum payment as long as your total household income is at or below $32,500. With at least $14,000 in working income, that threshold rises to $46,500. Benefits end entirely at $58,500 in household income.
- Couples (both partners qualify): Each partner gets the full amount when combined income is $32,500 or less. If you have $14,000 or more in combined working income, you can earn up to $46,500 before reductions begin. Benefits phase out completely at $70,500.
How to apply for the Canada Disability Benefit
You have several options for submitting your Canada Disability Benefit application. If Service Canada sent you an invitation letter this summer, you can use the 6-digit access code included in that letter to apply online through the Service Canada portal.
You'll need your Social Insurance Number (SIN) and documents proving your legal status in Canada. Adding your banking information for direct deposit is optional but recommended — it speeds up payment processing.
Didn't receive an invitation? You can still apply. You'll need your SIN, current address and proof of your Canadian status. Including your 2024 income (found on line 23600 of your notice of assessment) and banking details can help move your application along faster.
Applications can be submitted online, by phone or in person at a Service Canada office. Mail applications are also possible, but with the ongoing Canada Post strike, other methods will get your application processed much faster. Service Canada notes that online applications are always the quickest option.
Canada Disability Benefit calculator
If you're looking to get an idea of how much you could be eligible for, Service Canada offers an online calculator that estimates your potential Canada Disability Benefit amount.
The Canada Disability Benefit Estimator requires basic information, including your income level and whether you're single or in a couple. The tool won't tell you if you're eligible, but it shows approximately what your monthly payment might be if you qualify.
You'll want to use the numbers from your latest notice of assessment for the most accurate estimate.
Is the Canada Disability Benefit taxable?
Right now, the Canada Disability Benefit is classified as social assistance under the Income Tax Act. That means you don't pay tax on it, but it does get included in your net income calculation. This can affect other benefits you receive based on income, like the Canada Child Benefit or GST/HST Credit.
That said, the new federal budget released earlier this month reaffirms the government's intention to change this and exempt the Canada Disability Benefit from being treated as income under the Income Tax Act. The plan would ensure that none of your other benefits get clawed back. Several provinces have promised that they'd follow suit.
However, these changes haven't passed into law yet. According to Service Canada, you won't owe taxes on your CDB payments, but you'll still get a tax slip for them in February.
Canada Disability Benefit payment dates
After your application gets approved, your Canada Disability Benefit payments start the following month. Deposits arrive on the third Thursday of every month.
The next payment is scheduled for Thursday, November 20.
After that, here are the remaining payment dates for the 2025-26 benefit year:
- December 18, 2025
- January 15, 2026
- February 19, 2026
- March 19, 2026
- April 16, 2026
- May 21, 2026
- June 18, 2026
Don't forget — if you're only eligible for $240 or less over the entire benefit year, monthly payments don't apply. Instead, you'll get everything as a single lump sum on the first scheduled date after your approval. That one-time payment covers you through the end of the current benefit year, which runs until June.More about federal benefit payment dates
