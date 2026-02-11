You can get a $1 meal at IKEA Canada this Valentine's Day and it's the perfect budget date
Here's how to get the deal! 💌
IKEA is offering a $1 meal on Valentine's Day at stores across Canada!
You can have a date on a budget or treat yourself without spending too much money with this deal.
There's a certain way to get the discounted price, so here's what you need to know about the Valentine's Day meal at IKEA.
On Saturday, February 14, IKEA locations across Canada will have $1 traditional breakfasts in the Swedish Restaurant.
A traditional breakfast comes with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes and your choice of sausage links or bacon strips.
You can get this deal from store opening until 11 a.m. at every IKEA store in Canada that has a Swedish Restaurant.
But the discounted price for Valentine's Day is available to IKEA Family members.
You have to order one "traditional breakfast with sausage," one "traditional breakfast with bacon," or one "pancakes with fruit" meal at the Swedish Restaurant.
Then, you have to show a valid IKEA Family card at checkout to qualify for the discounted price.
This deal is only available in-store at IKEA Canada locations on February 14, 2026.
A traditional breakfast usually costs usually costs $3.99, and pancakes with fruit usually cost $2.29.
All proceeds from the $1 deal will be donated to Breakfast Club of Canada, which provides children with nutritious breakfasts.
If you're not an IKEA Family member and want to get this deal, the retailer's loyalty program is free to join.
You can easily sign up online and get your digital IKEA Family card.
Not only does the loyalty program get you this $1 breakfast deal on Valentine's Day, but throughout the year you can collect points and choose rewards like money off purchases, free food and discounts on services.
Also, as a member, you receive even more benefits, including exclusive member discounts, free regular coffee or tea at the Swedish Restaurant, access to events and workshops, access to the as-is online marketplace, and digital receipts for returns.
