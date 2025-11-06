IKEA's Black Friday sale is on now and you can get some products for more than $500 off
You have to shop a certain way to get deals.
IKEA is already having a Black Friday sale in Canada.
Some products are more than $500 off, but you have to shop a certain way to get these deals.
If you want to get these Black Friday deals, the savings are available at IKEA until Wednesday, November 19, 2025.
Select products are 15% off, including bedframes, mattresses, sofas, speakers, and scented candles.
You can shop the Black Friday sale online and in-store at IKEA Canada locations.
But the deals are only available to IKEA Family members and IKEA Business Network members.
When shopping in-store, you must show your IKEA Family card or IKEA Business Network card to the cashier, or scan it yourself at the self-checkout.
If you're shopping online, you must be logged into your IKEA Family account or IKEA Business Network account during the checkout process.
Almost 500 items are on sale right now, and some are more than $500 off!
These are some of the products discounted with the IKEA Black Friday sale:
- VINTERFINT scented candle in glass, winter fir — $0.79 (
$0.99)
- STÖRTSKÖN scented candle in glass, berries — $2.49 (
$2.99)
- ADLAD scented potpourri, Scandinavian woods — $2.97 (
$3.49)
- JÄMTSKOGEN scented candle in metal cup, pack of 30 — $3.39 (
$3.99)
- VINTERFINT scented candle in glass, candy cane — $7.59 (
$8.99)
- LUGNARE scented pillar candle, pack of three — $10.99 (
$12.99)
- JÄMLIK scented candle in ceramic jar, vanilla — $12.69 (
$14.99)
- BUKETTAPEL scented candle in glass, bergamot and cedarwood — $16.99 (
$19.99)
- ENEBY battery pack — $25 (
$30)
- GLOSTAD footstool — $59 (
$70)
- VAPPEBY Bluetooth speaker — $76.49 (
$109)
- SLATTUM upholstered bed frame, full — $135 (
$159)
- STJÄRNÖ bed frame, twin — $169 (
$199)
- SYMFONISK speaker lamp with textile shade — $252.50 (
$299)
- FINNALA cover for sleeper sofa with chaise — $291 (
$311)
- VALEVÅG hybrid mattress (medium firm), queen — $379 (
$449)
- VINLIDEN sofa — $479 (
$999)
- IDANÄS upholstered storage bed, queen — $589 (
$699)
- SMEDSTORP loveseat — $699 (
$1,199)
- MORABO sofa — $759 (
$899)
- TÄLLÅSEN upholstered bed frame with mattress (medium firm), king — $847 (
$1,018)
- VISKAFORS loveseat — $1,690 (
$2,490)
Since you have to be an IKEA Family member to get these Black Friday prices, here's what you need to know about it.
IKEA Family is the retailer's loyalty program that's free to join.
You collect one point for every $5 you spend in-store and online, and additional points when you log into your account, save a favourites list, and attend a planning appointment.
Then, you can use those points for rewards like money off purchases, free food in the Swedish Restaurant and Swedish Food Market, and money off IKEA services.
You get free coffee or tea in the Swedish Restaurant when you scan your IKEA Family card at the register.
Also, loyalty members get lower prices throughout the year on products with the IKEA Family Price badge!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.