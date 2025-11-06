Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

IKEA's Black Friday sale is on now and you can get some products for more than $500 off

You have to shop a certain way to get deals.

exterior of ikea store in canada

IKEA store in Canada.

Elenic | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

IKEA is already having a Black Friday sale in Canada.

Some products are more than $500 off, but you have to shop a certain way to get these deals.

If you want to get these Black Friday deals, the savings are available at IKEA until Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

Select products are 15% off, including bedframes, mattresses, sofas, speakers, and scented candles.

You can shop the Black Friday sale online and in-store at IKEA Canada locations.

But the deals are only available to IKEA Family members and IKEA Business Network members.

When shopping in-store, you must show your IKEA Family card or IKEA Business Network card to the cashier, or scan it yourself at the self-checkout.

If you're shopping online, you must be logged into your IKEA Family account or IKEA Business Network account during the checkout process.

Almost 500 items are on sale right now, and some are more than $500 off!

These are some of the products discounted with the IKEA Black Friday sale:

Since you have to be an IKEA Family member to get these Black Friday prices, here's what you need to know about it.

IKEA Family is the retailer's loyalty program that's free to join.

You collect one point for every $5 you spend in-store and online, and additional points when you log into your account, save a favourites list, and attend a planning appointment.

Then, you can use those points for rewards like money off purchases, free food in the Swedish Restaurant and Swedish Food Market, and money off IKEA services.

You get free coffee or tea in the Swedish Restaurant when you scan your IKEA Family card at the register.

Also, loyalty members get lower prices throughout the year on products with the IKEA Family Price badge!

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

DealsCanada
  Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

