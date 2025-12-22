These are Canada's cheapest places to live with the best quality of life in 2025
Some of these Canadian cities are seriously underrated. 👀
With the cost of living still pushing people out of Canada's biggest cities, finding somewhere affordable — and still enjoyable — to live is top of mind for many Canadians.
If you're thinking of relocating within Canada or just curious how your hometown stacks up, this new list of the cheapest places to live in Canada with the best quality of life in 2025 might help.
MovingWaldo looked at average home prices, 1-bedroom rent and how locals rate their city's quality of life — including job opportunities, safety, health care, education, public transit, green spaces and more.
This year, not one single city in Ontario or B.C. made the cut, thanks to soaring rent and house prices and the high cost of living in those provinces. But the cities that did make the list offer a surprisingly sweet deal.
READ ALSO: More people are leaving Ontario than anywhere else in Canada and here's where they're going
Here are the seven best Canadian cities that balance low costs with a solid lifestyle, according to MovingWaldo.
Halifax, Nova Scotia
Halifax is a popular pick for people leaving big-city life behind, and while rent isn't the lowest — the average 1-bedroom costs $2,100 — buying a home is still way cheaper than in Toronto or Vancouver, with the average price sitting at $564,000.
According to MovingWaldo, while the cost of living is on the higher side for the list, the trade-off is worth it for many buyers. The East Coast city offers stunning ocean views, a buzzing downtown and tons of scenic hiking trails. With its friendly vibe and strong sense of community, Halifax continues to attract Canadians looking for a laid-back but lively lifestyle.
Regina, Saskatchewan
In Regina, the average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment is $1,299, and the average home price is $307,214, making it one of the most affordable cities on the list for both renters and buyers.
Known for its family-friendly atmosphere, Regina has a strong arts scene, great golf courses and a tight-knit community. You can get across town in under 20 minutes, and locals love the small-town energy with big-city perks. If you're into peace, quiet and prairie sunsets, this could be your next home.
Saint John, New Brunswick
Saint John gives you that East Coast charm without the big price tag. Rent and housing here are some of the lowest in Canada, and you'll get ocean views to boot. The average rent for a 1-bedroom is just $1,249 and the average home will cost you about $308,300 — some of the lowest prices in the country for a coastal city.
It's a city full of history, culture and walkable uptown spots filled with bars and restaurants. Plus, living near the Bay of Fundy means outdoor adventures are always close by. Just keep in mind, you'll probably want a car to get around.
Edmundston, New Brunswick
This small city near the Quebec border is one of the cheapest places to live in Canada. With an average 1-bedroom rent of $800 and home prices around $345,100, Edmundston is a solid pick for anyone looking to stretch their budget.
Being so close to Quebec, over 90% of the population speaks French, and there's also a unique cross-border culture here thanks to its close ties with Maine. Locals say it's a great place for families, with strong schools and easy access to nature.
Edmonton, Alberta
Edmonton is one of the cheapest large cities in Canada — and it's packed with perks. Average rent in Edmonton is just $1,397 for a 1-bedroom, and the average home price is $399,700 — great value for a major city that's home to well over a million people.
It's known as "Canada's Festival City," with events year-round, plus it has one of the biggest urban park systems in North America. There's also a growing tech and energy job market, not to mention those famously sunny summers that stretch out long into the evenings.
Calgary, Alberta
In Calgary, the average 1-bedroom apartment rents for $1,642, and the average home costs $565,200 — pretty affordable for a major urban centre. It's also one of the safest large metros in the country, according to MovingWaldo.
But Calgary isn't just affordable — it's also just over an hour from Banff and the Rockies, dubbed "one of the most beautiful places on earth" by the ranking. The job market is hot, especially in energy, health care and tech. The city also has mild winters thanks to chinooks, and there's always something going on, from NHL games to the Calgary Stampede.
Fredericton, New Brunswick
Fredericton tops the list for 2025 thanks to its mix of low housing costs, quality of life and natural beauty. Rent for a 1-bedroom is $1,464, and the average home price is $345,100.
This small East Coast capital is full of character, with historic brick buildings, farmer's markets and festivals all summer long. Outdoor lovers will enjoy the waterfalls, trails and Saint John River views. It's small but lively and the sense of community is strong, and that's what makes it so appealing.
READ NEXT: Canadians got real about the things they've stopped buying because they're too expensive