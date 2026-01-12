This Canadian city has the 'best quality of life' in North America — and it's not even close
If you're curious about the best places to live in Canada right now, a new global ranking just named one Canadian city the best in all of North America for quality of life — and it's probably not any of the ones you're thinking.
Numbeo's 2026 Quality of Life Index compares hundreds of cities around the world and ranks them based on everything from affordability and climate to health care, safety and how bad the traffic is. And when it comes to quality of life across Canada, the gaps between cities are pretty wild.
According to Numbeo, the best cities to live in aren't just about pretty views or low crime. Their ranking uses a bunch of factors — like how much it costs to live there, how safe and clean it feels and even how long you spend stuck in traffic.
It also looks at things like health care access, housing affordability and how far your paycheque can stretch compared to major global cities. The higher the score, the better the overall quality of life.
The global ranking for 2026 includes 304 cities worldwide — from huge global hubs to smaller towns — with cities selected only if there's enough crowd-sourced data from local residents to provide a statistically solid snapshot. That means these rankings aren't based on government stats, but on the real-life experiences and perceptions of people who live there.
Of the 17 Canadian cities included, some came pretty close to the top globally — and one surprising Canadian spot even ranked first in all of North America, ahead of every U.S. city on the list.
But others? Not so much. Pollution, commute times, safety and housing prices dragged some major players way down the list.
So whether you're thinking about relocating or just want to see how your hometown stacks up, here are the best places to live in Canada for 2026 — ranked from lowest quality of life to highest.
Hamilton, ON
Quality of Life Index: 151.7
Global Rank: #181
Hamilton lands at the bottom of the list for Canadian cities in 2026 — but not for lack of affordability. It's actually one of the best in Canada when it comes to cost of living, health care and housing prices.
The big issue? Pollution. According to Numbeo's crowd-sourced data, Hamilton has the worst Pollution Index in the country by a long shot— which definitely doesn't help its rep as a former industrial hub. Safety scores are also on the lower side, so even though your dollar goes far here, the environment you spend it in might not feel quite as liveable.
Winnipeg, MB
Quality of Life Index: 153.6
Global Rank: #176
Winnipeg is surprisingly affordable — it's tied for third-best in Canada for cost of living and housing prices. But those perks get overshadowed by some pretty rough scores.
It has the second-worst climate score in the entire world, which might not be shocking given its frosty "Winterpeg" nickname. Safety is also a concern, landing near the bottom of the Canadian pack. If you're okay with extreme cold and some grittiness, though, the price might be right.
Regina, SK
Quality of Life Index: 154.1
Global Rank: #174
If you hate traffic, Regina could be your dream city — it has the shortest average commute time in Canada. It also scores well on housing affordability.
But climate? Yikes. Regina clocks in with the worst Climate Index on the entire global list. That, paired with less-than-stellar pollution stats, keeps it from climbing higher.
Brampton, ON
Quality of Life Index: 157.8
Global Rank: #170
Brampton takes the top spot in Canada for affordable day-to-day costs, even beating all U.S. cities as well — a huge win. But that's kind of where the wins end.
It's got one of the worst commute times in the country, and low scores for safety and pollution don't help. It's a budget-friendly option, but it might not feel that way when you're stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic on the 410.
Toronto, ON
Quality of Life Index: 164.5
Global Rank: #143
Toronto may be the country’s biggest and most talked-about city, but it's stuck in the bottom half when it comes to actual quality of life. Sky-high housing costs, brutal traffic and pollution issues all weigh it down.
There's decent health care access and a better-than-average Climate Index, but those perks are often overshadowed by the daily grind of big-city living. It has the worst commute times in Canada and some of the highest housing and living costs around.
Mississauga, ON
Quality of Life Index: 169.9
Global Rank: #134
Mississauga stands out for its cleanliness — it has the second-best Pollution Index in Canada — but life here can still feel pricey.
It's the worst in Canada for housing affordability, and its purchasing power index isn't much better. If you're after a cleaner alternative to Toronto with many of the same urban perks, it's not a bad bet — just don't expect it to be a bargain.
London, ON
Quality of Life Index: 170.5
Global Rank: #131
London sits comfortably mid-pack with a strong cost-of-living score and decent purchasing power. But weaker ratings in health care, safety and pollution keep it from cracking the top 10.
It doesn't quite pop in any one category, but it holds its own as a quieter, slightly more affordable alternative to the bigger Ontario cities.
Montreal, QC
Quality of Life Index: 172.0
Global Rank: #126
Montreal might be one of Canada's biggest cities, but it manages to balance that with relatively high safety and decent affordability. It ranks third in Canada for both safety and purchasing power — not bad for a city known for its food, festivals and culture.
Its main weak spot is health care, where it ranks dead last among Canadian cities on the list. It also has one of the worst commute times in Canada, which shouldn't be surprising for a city whose unofficial symbol is an orange traffic cone.
Kelowna, BC
Quality of Life Index: 172.9
Global Rank: #122
Kelowna brings the outdoorsy vibes — and also some great scores in health care and commute times. It's ranked second in Canada for health care and third for traffic, which makes daily life feel a lot less stressful.
But to balance that out, it also has the worst safety score in the country, dragging it .
Edmonton, AB
Quality of Life Index: 175.2
Global Rank: #111
Edmonton is home to Canada's top-ranked health care, according to Numbeo's crowd-sourced data, and also shares the best housing affordability score in the country. Add in short commute times, and you've got a city that's practical, if not flashy.
But the climate? Not great. It has one of the worst Climate Index scores in Canada, and globally, it ranks eighth-worst. Better bundle up.
Halifax, NS
Quality of Life Index: 176.8
Global Rank: #108
Halifax is a solid all-rounder. It doesn't top any one category, but its moderate scores across safety, pollution and housing affordability help it hold a respectable spot.
What keeps it from climbing higher is a lower purchasing power index, as well as one of the weaker health care scores in the country.
Calgary, AB
Quality of Life Index: 179.1
Global Rank: #95
Calgary does well in almost every category. It's clean and safe, with decent health care and commute times — all while offering the perks of a major city.
The cost of living and climate are a bit tougher, dragging it down in the rankings a bit, but overall, it's a strong contender for folks who want both urban energy and access to nature.
TIE: Vancouver, BC
Quality of Life Index: 180.7
Global Rank: #86 (tie)
Vancouver is famous for its views — and it turns out, the weather isn't too shabby either. It ranks third in Canada for climate, and that's one of its biggest draws.
But that West Coast lifestyle also comes with sky-high housing costs and a low purchasing power score, making it a beautiful city that's not always easy on your wallet.
TIE: Quebec City, QC
Quality of Life Index: 180.7
Global Rank: #86 (tie)
Quebec City is Canada's safest city on the list — and the safest in all of North America, according to Numbeo. It also scores high for purchasing power and overall affordability.
But housing costs, while not outrageous, are still high compared to local incomes, and pollution and climate scores are just average.
Victoria, BC
Quality of Life Index: 182.1
Global Rank: #84
Victoria is the cleanest city in Canada, according to Numbeo, with the best climate by a long shot — making it a dream for outdoorsy types.
But the trade-off? It has the worst purchasing power score in the country, meaning your money doesn't go very far here. In fact, its purchasing power is worse than in New York City and virtually every other U.S. city. It also has the lowest cost of living index in Canada (though many U.S. cities still rank worse in that category).
Nanaimo, BC
Quality of Life Index: 185.6
Global Rank: #65
Nanaimo came out of nowhere to claim the #2 spot in Canada — and it's easy to see why. It's breezy, coastal and calm, with one of the best commute times and climate scores in the country.
Safety and health care access are weaker, but for folks who prioritize peace and scenery, it's a standout for quality of life in Canada.
Ottawa, ON
Quality of Life Index: 198.1
Global Rank: #28
The nation's capital isn't just Canada's best city for quality of life — it's also ranked #1 in all of North America, beating every U.S. city on Numbeo's list.
It scores highest in Canada for purchasing power, second-best for safety and ranks well across the board in affordability, pollution and housing.
Ottawa's only real weak spot is climate — but even that didn't stop it from blowing away the competition.
