Halifax doesn't get credit, but it beats every other Canadian city in ways you wouldn't expect

Contributing Writer

Cortney Ellis (she/her) is a contributinng writer for Narcity Media Group. She is a writer and communications professional from New Brunswick, currently based in London, U.K. She graduated from St. Thomas University with a degree in English Literature and Language and has built a career in communications spanning universities, nonprofits, and international organizations. Alongside her professional work, Cortney writes about art, culture, and travel, with a particular fondness for overlooked destinations and places of personal significance.