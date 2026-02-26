Halifax doesn't get credit, but it beats every other Canadian city in ways you wouldn't expect
I guarantee you'll want to move East after this. 👇
I'll admit — like many East Coasters, I have a bit of a chip on my shoulder when it comes to this corner of the country
How can we not, though? When people think of Canada, they think Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver — even Calgary — but Halifax is left tucked away, unmentioned and overlooked. Most Canadians have never made their way here, and the rest of the world tends to think that nothing exists east of Toronto.
While we may be criminally underrated as a city, real ones know that we're actually one of the best in the country. I didn't grow up in Halifax, but I grew up nearby and spent four years here as an adult. Long enough to understand why people defend it so fiercely. The tourists who do make it fall head over heels for Halifax, and the people who call it home are loud and proud supporters.
It's the unexpected things that make our home quietly rival other Canadian cities, though. Charming and historic, yet rapidly growing with a lively arts scene, a booming waterfront, and a community that actually knows each other, Halifax pairs small-city character with coastal energy, making it impossible not to love.
If you're not convinced yet, read on and discover why Halifax is low-key the best city in the Great White North. I promise, you'll be booking a flight here by the end.
A strong sense of community
One of the best things about Halifax is the strong sense of community. It’s a small city, but the biggest in the Maritimes, so you rarely go out without running into someone you know or at least recognize. Anonymity isn't really a thing, but there's something comforting about that, even if it means spotting a high school classmate while buying toilet paper at Sobeys.
Most of the time, this works in your favour. People genuinely look out for each other, and opportunities travel fast by word of mouth. It's great for networking and building real connections.
Chances are you will run into someone you met at a work social the following Sunday, walking their dog. Need a plumber or a last-minute wedding guest? Someone knows someone, and your people are no more than a few texts away.
Nature's on your doorstep
It sounds like a cliché, but in Halifax, nature is literally on your doorstep. You can spend the afternoon lounging on the white sand of Crystal Crescent Beach and, less than an hour later, be watching the sunset along the downtown boardwalk.
Halifax thrives in the nature department, but without the intensity you'll find in cities like Vancouver. The outdoors here is approachable and relaxed. It's not about owning the latest gear or racing your friend’s Strava stat at sunrise. It’s about grabbing your favourite coffee, wandering the cliffs at Duncan's Cove, or catching a few waves at Lawrencetown Beach before dinner.
The city’s central region sits on a peninsula, so the ocean is never far away. Even the secluded trails of Point Pleasant Park make you forget you are still downtown. The layout makes it effortless to enjoy nature without leaving urban conveniences, a combination few Canadian cities can pull off.
It's easy to be in the know
Halifax makes it incredibly easy to stay in the loop about events and activities. Whether through a quick Instagram scroll or overhearing a conversation at a cafe, it's easy to know about what’s happening in the city. And the best part? Scoring tickets usually does not feel like a war zone.
Since I moved away to London in the U.K., I’ve learned the hard way that if you're not actively hunting for events, you’re probably finding out about them too late. I really miss how easy it was to stumble on something fun in Halifax. Events there aren't massive, with many taking place in smaller, intimate venues. It's a refreshing change from stadium-sized shows with 100,000 people.
There's an airport you'll actually enjoy
The Halifax Stanfield International Airport is SO underrated and one of my favourite airports. The reason? It's small in the best way, doesn't involve dreaded gate buses or trams, and the lines are almost always quick. I don't think I’ve ever waited more than 15 minutes. In airport terms, that's elite.
It gets even better. You can snag reasonably priced direct flights to major cities like Vancouver and New York, plus seasonal European routes to places like Barcelona and Paris. Crossing the pond from Atlantic Canada? Way easier than you’d think. You can catch a flight to England and be there within six hours; there’s even a daytime flight to Heathrow Airport, which has been an absolute lifesaver. If you can't sleep on planes and refuse to arrive as a zombie from a red-eye, this is the move.
Honestly, I would happily drive the extra hours to Halifax from anywhere in the Maritimes just to avoid a connection through Toronto or Montreal.
Entertainment that keeps you busy
Halifax has stepped up its entertainment game over the past few years. Festivals on Citadel Hill are drawing bigger crowds than ever, from the EDM-centred Magnetic World to the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival, landing some of the biggest names in stand-up. Year-round concerts at the Scotiabank Centre are on the rise, and the long-running TD Halifax Jazz Festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary this summer.
One of the best parts is how compact downtown Halifax is. You can walk from your hotel or a waterfront dinner up to the hill in about 15 minutes. No marathon treks from venue entrances to actual stages like you would find at festivals in bigger cities.
The fun doesn't hibernate when the temperature drops, either. If anyone knows how to turn frigid weather into a party, it is East Coasters. Rankin’s Winter Warmers, better known simply as Winter Warmers, is an all-ages tradition in the city’s North End that makes February feel less grim. Expect covers of iconic feel-good songs, and yes, the occasional bagpipe.
Bonus: you can be home and in bed by 7 p.m. on a Saturday, so your Sunday isn't sacrificed to a hangover.It would be unforgivable not to mention Halifax’s iconic Irish pub on Argyle Street, Durty Nelly’s. This is the place where everyone goes to dance to live music and make the odd bad decision. Even on weeknights, the pub is typically buzzing and always a go-to spot for an authentic East Coast night out.
Of course, you can't talk about Halifax without mentioning the people.
East Coasters are famously friendly and genuinely hospitable. Nobody takes themselves too seriously, and while ambition is alive and well, the city doesn't have the rat-race energy of Canada's bigger cities. Wellness culture is growing, but it hasn't yet become people's entire personality.
Halifax is grounded and real, proof that size doesn't matter when it comes to standing out.
The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.