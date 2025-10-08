Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

3 Canadian cities were just ranked among the best in the world but Toronto isn't one of them

Travellers love these Canadian gems. 👀

Montreal skyline. Right: Aerial view of Vancouver.

These Canadian cities made a new list of the best cities in the world to visit.

Aliaksandra Abramovich | Unsplash, Ronin | Unsplash
Contributor

From coast to coast, Canadian cities are getting serious love from global travellers — as long as we're not talking about Toronto.

Condé Nast Traveler just dropped the results from its annual Readers' Choice Awards, and three Canadian destinations landed spots on the list of the best cities in the world for 2025.

Whether you're planning a vacation or just checking in on how Canada stacks up on the global stage, this is a pretty big deal. The ranking is based on over 757,000 votes from readers around the world, who rated cities on everything from food to culture to overall vibe.

The list includes two categories — best large cities and best small cities — and three Canadian destinations made the cut across both. That's more than any other country can claim, even with Canada's most famous city not even making an appearance.

Let's start with the big hitters. Vancouver landed at number 7 on the list of best large cities in the world, praised for its "competitive and creative arts scene, rugged natural beauty, and no shortage of things to do."

This is Vancouver's third straight year on the list, showing it's no fluke — though it did drop one spot from 2024, when it ranked sixth.

Montreal also made the big cities list for the third time in the last four years, coming in at number 9 — the same spot it held last year. Readers highlighted the city's famous food scene, walkable Old Montreal neighbourhood and "rebellious, forward-thinking streak" that gives it an edge.

No other Canadian cities cracked the large cities list, and once again, Toronto was nowhere to be found. The only other country with two entries on the big city list was Japan, which snagged the top two spots with Tokyo and Kyoto, in that order.

If you're into smaller getaways, you'll be glad to know that Victoria took the top spot on the list of best small cities in the world — again. This is Victoria's third consecutive time at number 1, and it clearly hasn't lost its charm.

CN Traveler calls it "a popular day trip from Vancouver" that actually "deserves a standalone visit." The city's coastal charm, British influence, iconic Fairmont Empress hotel and easy access to nature clearly made an impression on voters.

The rankings are based on reader ratings across a bunch of factors like food, culture, friendliness, design and overall experience. Only cities that meet a minimum number of responses and score high enough overall are eligible — so it's no small feat to make the cut, let alone multiple years in a row.

Here are the best small cities in the world, according to the 2025 Readers' Choice Awards:

  1. Victoria, Canada
  2. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
  3. Florence, Italy
  4. Lucerne, Switzerland
  5. San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
  6. San Sebastián, Spain
  7. Galway, Ireland
  8. Palma, Spain
  9. Valletta, Malta
  10. Hobart, Australia

And the best small large in the world for 2025:

  1. Tokyo, Japan
  2. Kyoto, Japan
  3. Cape Town, South Africa
  4. Singapore
  5. Seoul, South Korea
  6. Paris, France
  7. Vancouver, Canada
  8. Edinburgh, Scotland
  9. Montreal, Canada
  10. Phnom Penh, Cambodia

If you're wondering why U.S. cities seem oddly absent, it's probably because this particular list comes from U.S.-based Condé Nast Traveler — the American version of the brand. Voters were asked to rank international travel destinations, so don't expect New York or Los Angeles here. Interestingly, in the U.K. edition's same awards, not a single Canadian city made the 2025 list.

So, if you're looking for places to visit in Canada that are getting global (or at least American) love, these three are worth your time. Sorry, Toronto — better luck next year.

AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of Narcity's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.

