Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Canada was just voted one of the best countries by Americans — and the feeling isn't mutual

The timing is... awkward. 😬

Canadian flag flies above a slightly tattered American one. Right: Sign at the Canada-US border that says, "Welcome Canadian neighbors!"

Canada was ranked one of the best countries in the world for 2025... by Americans.

Bruno Monteny | Dreamstime, Avery Friedlander | Narcity
Contributor

If you're looking for the best countries in the world to travel to, you might want to just stick around for a staycation right here in Canada.

A new global ranking by Condé Nast Traveler just placed Canada among the top 10 best countries to travel to in 2025 — and it's American travellers who helped put us there. Yep, while Canadian travellers are cutting back on trips to the U.S., we're climbing higher than ever on a list of places Americans love to visit.

The annual Readers' Choice Awards were released on Tuesday and are based on votes from the publication's largely U.S.-based audience. The 2025 edition of the ranking placed Canada as No. 10 out of 20 countries readers voted as their favourite travel destinations — the country's strongest showing yet.

With a score of 90.94 out of 100, it's Canada's best placement in this ranking in at least seven years. It's a four-spot jump from last year, when we ranked 14th, and a massive leap from 2022, when we barely cracked the top 50.

The full list puts Canada in good company, just behind France and ahead of Switzerland and Mexico. Meanwhile, Japan took the top spot for the third year in a row with a nearly unbeatable score of 95.36 out of 100.

Canada's surge in popularity among U.S. travellers comes at an interesting time. Canadian travel to the U.S. has been plummeting throughout 2025 amid a growing boycott movement brought on by recent political tensions between the neighbouring countries.

According to Statistics Canada, the number of Canadians returning from the U.S. by car has been falling steadily since January, with a whopping 34% drop in August compared to the same time last year.

Air travel to the U.S. also dropped by 25% in August, and Canadian airlines have been cutting entire routes to American cities all summer as demand has weakened.

Many travellers have been opting to skip the States entirely this year, following months of trade tensions and inflammatory comments from U.S. President Donald Trump about making Canada the 51st state. So while Canadians are saying "no thanks" to Vegas and Miami, Americans are turning their attention north — and giving Canada its highest rating yet as a travel destination.

According to CN Traveler, the rankings are based on ratings submitted by hundreds of thousands of readers between April and June 2025. Respondents rated countries they've visited on a scale from poor to excellent across a range of travel-related categories, for a final score out of 100. Only countries that hit a minimum number of responses and overall rating qualified for the final list.

Here's the full ranking of the top countries in the world for 2025, according to Condé Nast Traveler readers:

  1. Japan — 95.36
  2. Greece — 92.31
  3. Portugal — 92.08
  4. Italy — 92.02
  5. Spain — 91.96
  6. Türkiye — 91.91
  7. Ireland — 91.59
  8. Croatia — 91.56
  9. France — 91.24
  10. Canada — 90.94
  11. Switzerland — 90.82
  12. Mexico — 89.52
  13. Germany — 89.40
  14. India — 88.95
  15. Thailand — 88.06
  16. Morocco — 87.66
  17. Austria — 86.86
  18. Dominica — 86.62
  19. Bhutan — 86.31
  20. South Africa — 85.08

So whether you're into west coast rainforests, mountain towns in Alberta or remote Atlantic islands, it looks like Canada's becoming more and more of a go-to spot — even if our neighbours to the south might not be our first choice for vacation anymore.

AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of Narcity's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.

From Your Site Articles
canada rankingcanada travelcanada-us travelbest countries in the world
TravelCanada

Explore this list   👀

    • Narcity Staff

      Narcity Staff will keep you up to date with notices that impact Canadians from coast to coast to coast. From government payments and food recalls to national rankings, cost of living stats and minimum wage updates, all stories are carefully chosen and compiled for you by Narcity journalists dedicated to keeping you informed. Whether you're checking local and national weather reports, deals and discounts, gas prices or job alerts, you can rely on us to keep you informed with trustworthy, relevant articles.

    3 Canadian cities were just ranked among the best in the world but Toronto isn't one of them

    Travellers love these Canadian gems. 👀

    This Canadian city with vintage British charm was just named the word's 'best small city'

    It's "the most British town in Canada"... and it beat actual British towns.

    5 Canadian cities were just ranked among the best in the world and not one is in Ontario

    Better luck next year, Toronto! 😬

    Canada was ranked the best country in the world to move to and the US got left in the dust

    It was voted the top "dream destination" worldwide for quality of life, jobs & more. 🇨🇦

    This Canadian city with vintage British charm was just named the word's 'best small city'

    It's "the most British town in Canada"... and it beat actual British towns.

    This Ontario spot was named one of the world's 'most beautiful' destinations for fall colours

    It's full of vibrant valleys and majestic waterfalls.

    This new winter forecast reveals when Canada's weather will become colder than normal

    An "abrupt transition" to the start of winter is expected soon!

    3 Canadian cities were just ranked among the best in the world but Toronto isn't one of them

    Travellers love these Canadian gems. 👀

    Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 7 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

    Check your tickets, we have a winner!

    VIA Rail is having a Canadian Black Friday sale and some train fares are over $100 off

    There are a few deals you can get with this early Black Friday sale! 🚞

    Alberta's weather will feel like winter this weekend with snow and freezing temperatures

    Snow is on the way! ❄️

    McDonald's Monopoly is back in Canada and these are the menu items that get you stickers

    Stickers get you a "Double Play" this year! 🍟

    Toronto is getting a dazzling new Christmas bar with waterfront views and pancake brunch

    Sip, sip, hooray!