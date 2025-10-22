Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Canada is one of the safest countries for travel in 2026 but it's falling in this ranking

We used to be the safest country for travellers.

canadian flag with snow covered mountains and trees behind it

Canadian flag.

Ashley Ross | Unsplash
Senior Writer

Canada has been ranked as one of the safest countries in the world for travellers in 2026.

This country used to be the number one safest destination, but it keeps falling down the list.

The annual World's Safest Countries ranking from Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection was released on October 15.

It's based on a survey of American travellers who were asked where they've travelled in the last five years and to rate those countries on safety.

The ratings were combined with the Global Peace Index, data from Numbeo, and an average of the GeoSure Global scores of the major cities in each country.

Here are the top 10 destinations in the 2026 World's Safest Countries ranking:

  1. Netherlands
  2. Australia
  3. Austria
  4. Iceland
  5. Canada
  6. New Zealand
  7. United Arab Emirates
  8. Switzerland
  9. Japan
  10. Ireland

Then, Belgium, Portugal, France, the U.K., and Denmark round out the top 15.

Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection said Canada is a safe destination because of its low crime rate, counterterrorism measures, secure transportation, healthcare, diversity, and economic stability.

It's also high on this ranking because it's the top-rated North American country in the Global Peace Index.

But travellers should be prepared for Canada's wilderness, particularly in the western parts of the country.

"Sometimes the mere act of getting off the Trans-Canada Highway puts you in a wilderness where simple services are hundreds of miles away," said Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection.

Canada ranking fifth in the world on this list might not seem like a bad thing, but the country isn't keeping up with other destinations.

In the 2025 ranking, Canada was the third safest country in the world for travellers.

The year before that, it was first overall in this World's Safest Countries ranking.

Despite the drops in 2025 and 2024, Canada is in the "Hall of Fame" because it has made the top 10 every year since the Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection ranking started in 2018.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

CanadaNews

Explore this list   👀

    • Lisa Belmonte

      Senior Writer

      Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

    Canada was just voted one of the best countries by Americans — and the feeling isn't mutual

    The timing is... awkward. 😬

    Canada was named one of the most peaceful countries — and it beat the US by over 100 spots

    Well, that's embarrassing... 😬

    Canada's safest places to live in 2025 were ranked and so many big cities beat Toronto

    One province totally dominated. 👀

    Canada was ranked the best country in the world to move to and the US got left in the dust

    It was voted the top "dream destination" worldwide for quality of life, jobs & more. 🇨🇦

    Canada Pension Plan payments for October 2025 go out soon — Here's how much you can get

    Everything you need to know before the next payment! 💰

    This 3.5-hr flight from Toronto takes you to a sugar-sand oasis for under $350 round trip

    Who's craving a beach getaway?

    This new Toronto spa will transport you to Ancient Rome with candlelit pools and wine baths

    It's opening soon!

    5 breathtaking small towns in BC that I'll always choose over Tofino

    Update your bucket list — ASAP! 🌊

    A new Costco is opening near Vancouver and you can shop at the unique warehouse soon

    This new location is a first for B.C.

    Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 21 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot

    Check your tickets to see if you're a winner!

    Canada's safest places to live in 2025 were ranked and so many big cities beat Toronto

    One province totally dominated. 👀

    Ex-Tim Hortons employees explain all the ways you're using the drive-thru wrong

    Do you order drinks before food? 👀

    Canada's most popular grocery stores were ranked and Canadians shared why they shop there

    It's not just about getting the cheapest prices!

    A glowing Harry Potter experience is coming to Vancouver and it's pure magic after dark

    Explore a glowing forest where Nifflers, Hippogriffs, and wizarding wonders come to life! ✨