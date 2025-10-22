Canada is one of the safest countries for travel in 2026 but it's falling in this ranking
We used to be the safest country for travellers.
Canada has been ranked as one of the safest countries in the world for travellers in 2026.
This country used to be the number one safest destination, but it keeps falling down the list.
The annual World's Safest Countries ranking from Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection was released on October 15.
It's based on a survey of American travellers who were asked where they've travelled in the last five years and to rate those countries on safety.
The ratings were combined with the Global Peace Index, data from Numbeo, and an average of the GeoSure Global scores of the major cities in each country.
Here are the top 10 destinations in the 2026 World's Safest Countries ranking:
- Netherlands
- Australia
- Austria
- Iceland
- Canada
- New Zealand
- United Arab Emirates
- Switzerland
- Japan
- Ireland
Then, Belgium, Portugal, France, the U.K., and Denmark round out the top 15.
Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection said Canada is a safe destination because of its low crime rate, counterterrorism measures, secure transportation, healthcare, diversity, and economic stability.
It's also high on this ranking because it's the top-rated North American country in the Global Peace Index.
But travellers should be prepared for Canada's wilderness, particularly in the western parts of the country.
"Sometimes the mere act of getting off the Trans-Canada Highway puts you in a wilderness where simple services are hundreds of miles away," said Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection.
Canada ranking fifth in the world on this list might not seem like a bad thing, but the country isn't keeping up with other destinations.
In the 2025 ranking, Canada was the third safest country in the world for travellers.
The year before that, it was first overall in this World's Safest Countries ranking.
Despite the drops in 2025 and 2024, Canada is in the "Hall of Fame" because it has made the top 10 every year since the Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection ranking started in 2018.
