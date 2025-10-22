A glowing Harry Potter experience is coming to Vancouver and it's pure magic after dark
Explore a glowing forest where Nifflers, Hippogriffs, and wizarding wonders come to life! ✨
Grab your gown and wands, Vancouverites, because Stanley Park is about to get a magical makeover.
Starting November 7, Vancouver's most iconic park will play host to Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience, an immersive outdoor event that'll transform the city's famous landmark into a scene straight out of the wizarding world.
The immersive walk leads guests through an illuminated landscape filled with familiar creatures and spellbinding interactive moments, taking visitors beyond Platform 9¾ and deep into the Forbidden Forest itself.
The glowing illuminated trail.Harry Potter A Forbidden Forest Experience | Handout
Over roughly 60 to 90 minutes, visitors can follow the glowing path and encounter magical creatures such as Hippogriffs and Nifflers — just watch out for any giant spiders!
Along the way, guests are invited to practice casting spells (wands are encouraged) and relive some of the iconic series' most memorable cinematic moments, reimagined through theatrical lighting and sound.
Hippogriffs and mischievous Nifflers are nestled within the forest.Harry Potter A Forbidden Forest Experience | Handout
The trail concludes in a themed village where the wizarding world continues to unfold. Visitors can sip the iconic Butterbeer and browse through an assortment of Harry Potter merch ranging from cozy house scarves to bespoke collectibles.
There's also plenty of opportunity for photos, so guests can capture a bit of the magic before returning to the Muggle world.
The experience runs nightly from 4:45 p.m. and welcomes all ages. Tickets, available through Fever, start at about $49.50 for adults and $27 for children. Kids under the age of three are free. Note that prices fluctuate depending on the event time selected.
Fans looking to enhance their journey can opt for the Deluxe Bundle, which includes priority spell-casting access (for the Hermoines among you), exclusive merchandise, and a light-up lanyard to guide the way through the forest.
A box office is available on site. However, tickets may sell out by the time you arrive at the event, so booking in advance is recommended.
Guests can enjoy a themed village at the end of the illuminated trail.Harry Potter A Forbidden Forest Experience | Handout
Although the experience has already drawn more than two million visitors across 11 cities, from London to Singapore, this marks the first time the experience has touched down in Canada.
Brought to life by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences, Fever, and Rifflandia Entertainment Company, the experience will make Stanley Park feel like the perfect hideaway for wizards, witches, and curious Muggles alike.
The famous Weasly car, covered in giant spiders.Harry Potter A Forbidden Forest Experience | Handout
Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest ExperienceHarry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience makes its Canadian debut on November 7, 2025.
Harry Potter A Forbidden Forest Experience | Handout
Price: From $49.50 per adult (time-entry tickets are required)
When: From November 7, 2025
Address: Stanley Park, Vancouver, BC
Accessibility: The event notes that this is a "bushland hiking trail," therefore the pathway is not a hard surface in the majority of areas. There are steep sections towards the beginning and end of the trail which can make it difficult for wheelchair access.
Why You Need To Go: Whether you're a lifelong Potterhead or simply someone who never got their Hogwarts letter, one thing's certain: by the end of the trail, you'll be whispering "Lumos" under your breath — just to see what happens!
