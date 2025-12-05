I'm an Irishman in Toronto — Here are 7 things I actually love about Canadian winters
It's not that bad! ☃️
Last year, I experienced my first winter in Canada, and to my own surprise, I ended up absolutely loving it.
I'd arrived in Toronto from Ireland in April 2024, just as the weather was starting to warm up. Within a few weeks, it was properly roasting. All summer long, people warned me, "Enjoy this while it lasts; winter here is a whole different story."
I'll admit, those comments made me nervous. I genuinely wondered how I was going to survive the brutal Canadian cold.
But I lived to tell the tale, and not only that, I actually enjoyed my first Canadian winter far more than I expected.
Back home in Ireland, our winters are dark and dreary, with plenty of cold, although the temperatures are much milder. Canada, on the other hand, fully embraces winter. Everything is set up to keep life moving, even during deep freezes and heavy snow.
To try and bring a bit of joy to Canadians dreading the upcoming season, here are a few things I actually ended up loving about my first winter in Canada.
Canada is built different
No matter the weather, Canadians try to get on with it.
Last year, I was genuinely shocked by the way life in Canada just carries on, even during a deep freeze or a full-on snowstorm.
In Ireland, a few inches of snow on the ground is enough to shut down schools, halt public transit, and send everyone scrambling home from work.
Here, Canadians grab their snow shovels and get on with their day. The roads are easier to drive on here, too, as winter tires aren't really a thing back home. The first time I saw a snowplow thundering down the street, I was amazed, as they're practically mythical back in Ireland!
What I love about winter here in Canada is that snow or freezing temperatures don't completely derail daily life. Sure, public transport might slow down a bit, but life rarely grinds to a halt the way it does where I'm from.
The winter fashion
When the cold snap hit in Toronto last year, I realized almost immediately that the coat I'd brought from Ireland wasn't going to cut it.
Irish winter coats are built for rain and wind, not for surviving temperatures that feel like the Arctic. Growing up in the west of Ireland, where you take the full force of the Atlantic, I was used to waterproof jackets and windbreakers, not anything designed for serious cold.
Here in Canada, though, the winter coats are on a different level. They're incredibly warm, they trap heat brilliantly, and you can walk around in sub-zero temperatures feeling genuinely cozy.
They're also surprisingly stylish. Some of the high-end brands look fantastic; a Canada Goose jacket in Ireland would be considered a full "fashion statement."
And honestly, I love the whole Canadian winter look: the hat, the scarf, the heavy jacket, proper winter trousers, and solid snow boots.
I've even got a pair of Doc Martens that are both stylish and practical for winter here. If I wore them back in Ireland, people would probably say I had "notions" — Irish people can be a bit judgmental like that!
The reliability of snow
One of my favourite things about Ontario winters is that you can actually count on there being snow.
As I write this from my downtown Toronto condo, there's snow thawing on my balcony from the night before. That first snowfall each year makes you feel like a kid again. It's especially magical in the lead-up to the holidays, as it just feels so fitting.
In Ireland, we could go an entire winter with only the smallest dusting of snow. Our winters simply aren't as cold, so proper snowfall is rare. And when it does happen, it becomes a talking point for years. People still go on about the winter of 2009-2010, when we got historic amounts of snow.
Here in Canada, though, snow isn't rare at all. It's a given, and that's part of what makes winter here feel so special to me.
There's so much to do
Here I am at the top of Mont-Tremblant for the first time.
I love how much there is to do here in the wintertime. The country transitions from summer activities like hiking and swimming to skiing and ice skating like clockwork.
Last winter, I got to try so many new things that I would have never been able to do in Ireland. Back home, you wouldn't be able to go skiing unless you went on a trip to mainland Europe. And, while we do have ice rinks in Ireland, the opportunity to ice skate didn't come up until I moved to Canada.
I skied for the first time in Earls Bales Park in Toronto and then I went on a ski trip to Mont-Tremblant in Quebec. It took me a while to get used to it, but I eventually got it after a few falls! In fact, I didn't want the trip to end.
I also went ice skating for the first time in Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, which was an exciting (and humbling) experience. Like skiing, it was so cool to try something new that I would've never done if I were in Ireland.
I just have to go ice fishing now!
It's drier
I went back to Ireland last winter for a week to spend Christmas with my family, and one of the first things that struck me was just how damp the air felt.
After only a few days at home, I came down with a really bad flu, and I still blame it on the moisture in the air. Ireland is known for its rainfall, so the dampness shouldn't have surprised me. However, after spending most of the winter in Canada, I noticed it more than ever.
Maybe I'd simply acclimatized to Canadian weather, but I genuinely struggled with the conditions in Ireland during that week. Canada may get bitterly cold, but the air is much drier. It can sting your face, sure, but I actually find it easier to breathe.
Honestly, that's part of why I think I now prefer winter in Canada. Ireland's winters can be so rainy, windy, wet, dark, and downright depressing, whereas here, at least the cold feels cleaner and the days feel a bit brighter.
Winter sports are enjoyable
Going to Toronto Raptors games can be a fun activity.
Living in a big city like Toronto, there's no shortage of sports to follow year-round.
During the summer and fall, we were swept up in the Toronto Blue Jays' fairytale run all the way to Game 7 of the World Series. I was lucky enough to be at Game 1 when Addison Barger hit that unforgettable grand slam — an experience I'll remember for the rest of my life.
But winter doesn't mean the fun stops. You can still catch Toronto Raptors games, and they've been brilliant this season. Or, you can see the Toronto Maple Leafs, who… well... have been a little less inspiring. There are also Marlies games, which are a great, budget-friendly way to enjoy hockey.
I love that you can still enjoy live sporting events indoors throughout Canada. In the cold months, it's something to rally around, and a way to stay connected and energized.
Back in Ireland, winter sports can be a very different experience. Most take place outdoors, in wet, windy, and often freezing conditions. In my days as a sports journalist, I got my fair share of drenchings, and I can tell you, it's not exactly cozy!
The mood
Because Canada is so much better prepared for winter and offers so many seasonal things to do, I find that the general mood here is noticeably brighter.
In Ireland, winter can feel like a slog, and you find yourself constantly longing for the spring to come around. The short, dark evenings can be tough, and it's easy for everyone's spirits to dip.
Canadians, on the other hand, seem more accepting of winter and really make the most of it. Maybe it's because they know that a beautiful summer is always coming. In Ireland, by contrast, the rain just gets warmer!
