6 Things I Wish I'd Known About Canadian Winter Before Experiencing It For The First Time
Winter clothes don't have to cost a fortune!
When I was planning on moving to Canada from Dubai last year, the mere mention of -30 C winters left me feeling pretty overwhelmed and anxious.
After all, I'd lived in hot countries all my life and was accustomed to 45 C summers, so I had never experienced minus-degree temperatures before.
However, after living in Canada for almost a year – and experiencing my first winter here – I can safely say that I had a lot of misconceptions about Canadian winters.
So, here are some things that I wish I had known about Canadian winters before experiencing my first one.
When you don't know what to expect, you don't know how to adequately prepare yourself either.
This is why, like many others, I obsessed over winter clothes, from researching the best brands for winter jackets and boots to overstocking on winter accessories.
However, in hindsight, I've realized that when it comes to winter clothing, it's not about quantity but quality.
I didn't need a gazillion winter accessories and boots for every occasion.
What I really needed was just a few minimal pieces that would soon become staples in my winter wardrobe. I'm talking about a great winter jacket and boots, gloves, thermals, beanies and a neck warmer or two.
Of course, a lot of these don't come cheap, especially if you're investing in expensive brands.
However, considering how many budget options Canada has for winter shopping, from thrift stores to good ol' Winners and Marshalls, you don't have to spend a fortune on winter clothing either.
And you don't need to buy them all at once, just now and then when you feel the need for them.
The cold isn't bad at all
After seeing one too many news reports, I assumed that I'd have to wade knee-deep through snow to get out every day and that going outside would generally be intolerable.
Which has not been the case at all.
Sure, it gets cold. Really cold, on some days. But not all of Canada is blanketed by snow all winter long.
In fact, in Toronto, where I live, the temperature fluctuates greatly, with everything from sunshine to icy rain to flurries.
And if you're dressed right, going out isn't hard at all.
When in doubt, dress warm
Speaking of which, there have been times I've underestimated just how quickly the weather can change in Canada… and how cold it can get.
There have been times I thought of just running across the street to grab some groceries in my workout gear, only to realize that I would, indeed, have to wear a jacket, even if it was just five minutes away.
So, if you're ever in doubt about what to wear while in Canada, always layer up. You'd rather take layers off if you're warm than end up shivering your way through the day.
The cold isn't the worst part of winter
When you hear about -30 degree temperatures, you automatically assume the worst.
But honestly, I've found that the cold isn't bad at all, especially when you're adequately geared up.
It's things like chilly wind, ice pellets and freezing rain that you actually need to watch out for. Thankfully, these don't occur all season long, just occasionally.
Check what temperature "feels like"
Another common mistake I'd make.
As someone who spent the last eight years of my life in Dubai, I wasn't used to checking weather forecasts when stepping out of the house.
However, in Canada, it's pretty much a necessity.
The reason is that Canadian weather fluctuates pretty drastically. Sometimes by as much 20 C in the span of a week, you want to plan outdoor activities according to it.
And don't just check what the weather is going to be. Check what it "feels like" since factors like the wind and rain can make it so much colder.
Winter in Canada is genuinely beautiful
I had thought the season would be dreary and grey and that I would simply be waiting for it to be over.
Honestly, no one prepared me for how beautiful it is.
Winter in Canada is actually gorgeous, there's something very soothing about simply watching snow fall.
And, as I've discovered, it really is a privilege to experience four seasons so distinct from each other.
It also gives you a chance to partake in winter activities! From ice skating to snow tubing, there are generally so many more possibilities.
So, there you have it.
With this information, I'm so much better prepared to enjoy the rest of winter.