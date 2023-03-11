6 Reasons I Loved My First-Ever Winter In Canada & Why It's Not As Bad As People Say
And this is coming from someone who hates the cold. ❄️
This time last year I was in sunny Dubai Googling things like, "What's winter in Canada like?" and "How cold does it really get in Canada?"
Suffice to say, the answers were pretty darn terrifying, and so when I did finally move to Canada, I spent a better part of the year dreading the Canadian winter.
Well, I did finally experience my first winter in Canada and not only did I survive it, I even found myself loving certain aspects of it.
And this is despite being a person who gets chilly really fast and hates feeling cold.
I should mention that I live in Toronto, which certainly doesn’t get as frigid as it does get in some other parts of the country. And since I live downtown, I haven't had to deal with some of the more unpleasant aspects of snow, like shovelling.
Despite all of my concerns, the past year has taught me so much and these are some reasons I honestly loved my first winter in Canada.
It's downright beautiful
Snow at a beach in Toronto.
I don't think anything could have prepared me for just how beautiful Canadian winters can be.
There just really is something about the world outside turning white that makes you want to slow down and take it all in.
From frozen lakes and fallen snow, to bare trees and icy lakes, there's just a haunting beauty about this time of year and it's breathtaking in its own way.
A full season later, I still get distracted at the sight of snowfall and get a huge kick out of seeing my breath rise!
There's loads of sunlight
A sunny, snowy day in Toronto.
I experienced my last winter in the U.K., and while I was there for about two weeks in December, I didn't see the sun once.
Because of this, I expected grey, dreary weather throughout the winter in Toronto.
But I was wrong.
While there are some days where there's limited or no sunlight, there are also days that are brilliantly sunny.
In fact, when there's a sunny day after heavy snowfall, you get a chance to see sunlight glinting off the snow, and nothing looks better.
I didn't even know that sun and snowfall could coexist but they do, and it's so awesome.
I'll be the first to admit the sun setting earlier in the beginning of winter isn't too much fun. But, I'm going to block that memory out until next winter!
The cold is manageable (with the right accessories)
Apart from dreary days, one of my worst fears about winter was that there would be snowstorms and awful weather for weeks on end, making it hard to go out.
But that wasn't the case for me this winter. There were occasional snowstorms, but there were also warmer days, rainy days and days with snow flurries.
And Canadian winter accessories are great, and really help you to prepare for the conditions.
From winter jackets and boots to neck warmers, gloves, thermals, "thermal socks," hand-warmers, snowpants and more, the selection is pretty endless.
I learned that once you've got your winter basics right, you should be able to tackle the elements.
Even if you hate the cold, like me!
Stay-at-home weather is lovely
I love Toronto summers because there just seems to be so much to do.
But last summer, sometimes, I just wanted to take a break, be a bit anti-social and have some me-time.
And I honestly feel like Canadian winters are the perfect time to do this.
If the weather is bad outside, consider it a reason to stay in and finish up the million things you weren't able to get to because you were busy the rest of the year.
Or, you can be like me, and just relax on the couch with a cup of hot chocolate and a book, and watch the snow fall outside.
Absolutely blissful.
Winter activities
Janice Rodrigues trying skiing for the first time.
On the flip side, if you are itching to get out, there are so many things you can do!
A year ago, there was no way I thought I would willingly head out into minus-degree temperatures, let alone partake in any activities.
But I did, and it's honestly a great way to experience the season.
Winter activities like ice skating and skiing can be hard to pick up as a newcomer, but they're fun and definitely worth a shot.
Food just tastes better
And finally, there's nothing quite like a piping hot and comforting meal after escaping from the snow.
From ramen and pho to hot pot meals, I find that I savour my warm meals all the more when the weather is so cold outside.
Even the pleasure of chugging back a hot chocolate on a chilly day hits different.
I might come out of this season a few pounds heavier, but I'll have no regrets at all.
That being said, I'll admit that the thing that did bother me most about Canadian winters wasn't really the snow but something completely different.
And I hated shopping for winter clothes, too!