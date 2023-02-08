Canada's Winter Weather Isn't Over Yet & These Cities Still Have Their 'Snowiest Months' Ahead
February and March can still have "significant snowfall."
If you thought the worst of Canada's winter weather was done, snowy conditions are still on the way and "the snowiest months are just ahead" for cities across the country.
According to a new report from The Weather Network, the winter season in Canada isn't over even heading toward spring because "snowfall amounts peak at different times of the year across the country."
As temperatures rise near the end of the season, storm tracks can change and bring messy weather systems.
Also, places that were too cold to have big snowstorms in the dead of winter can then start to get a lot of snow.
On February 1, Brian Brettschneider, a climatologist in Alaska, tweeted maps showing the snowiest months of the year in the U.S. and Canada based on data from 1991 to 2020.
That led The Weather Network to take a deeper look at what that means for Canada.
Here's the breakdown of how much snow is left in the season for cities in eastern and western parts of the country.
Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada
According to The Weather Network, the Atlantic Ocean gets cold water from the Arctic and reaches its minimum temperature later on in the winter season.
Because of that, weather systems can bring substantial precipitation in February which means parts of Atlantic Canada can get their peak snowfall in February.
Also, the snowfall totals in Cartwright, Labrador actually peak in March!
While most snow comes down in cities in Ontario and Quebec during December and January, the months of February and March can come with "significant snowfall."
For Montreal, Halifax and St. John's, 40% of the seasonal snowfall hasn't fallen yet.
Then, Toronto and Ottawa both have 38% of the average snowfall still to come down.
BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba
In B.C., peak snowfall accumulates during December and January because temperatures rise quickly after that which brings rain instead of snow.
Then, many parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan don't hit their peak snowfall amounts until March.
Edmonton still has 41% of its average snowfall waiting to fall and Brandon, Manitoba has 39% still to go.
It's possible that lots of snow is on the way for Calgary because almost half of the city's seasonal snowfall is yet to come!
