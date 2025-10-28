Canada's monthly winter forecast reveals when provinces will get snowstorms and frigid temps
It will be very snowy in some provinces!
This monthly winter forecast has a breakdown of what you can expect during the season in each province.
It reveals when Canada's weather will feature flurries, snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and more.
Each year, the Old Farmer's Almanac puts out a month-by-month forecast that tells you what the weather will be like throughout the winter season.
That includes weekly breakdowns of weather conditions across the country.
So, let's get into what you need to know about the monthly winter forecasts for all of the provinces!
BC
Here's the month-by-month winter forecast for B.C.
November
From November 1 to November 4, it will be rainy and cool.
Conditions will be sunny but chilly between November 5 and November 7.
Then, from November 8 to November 15, you should expect a few showers in the north and rainy periods in the south.
Temperatures will turn mild during that week.
Between November 16 and November 25, it will be chilly with rainy periods along the coast and a few showers inland.
From November 26 to November 30, the weather will be snowy and "very cold."
December
From December 1 to December 3, there will be a snowstorm in the north, but rain and snow showers in the south.
Temperatures are forecast to be "frigid."
Between December 4 and December 11, you should expect rainy periods and warm temperatures.
It will be snowy and cold in the north from December 12 to December 20. The weather will be rainy and mild in the south.
From December 21 and December 31, there will be a few rain and snow showers, along with mild temperatures.
January
From January 1 to January 3, you should expect rain and snow. Temperatures will be mild.
Then, weather conditions will be sunny but chilly from January 4 to January 10.
Between January 11 and January 17, there will be sunshine in the north and a few showers in the south.
Temperatures are forecast to be "quite mild" during that week.
From January 18 to January 25, you should expect rain and snow showers, along with chilly temperatures.
Then, between January 26 and January 31, it will be sunny and cold in B.C.
February
It will be sunny but "quite cold" from February 1 to February 4.
Then, between February 5 and February 15, you should expect periods of rain and snow in the north and just rain in the south.
Temperatures will be mild throughout the week.
Between February 16 and February 28, there will be flurries in the north and rain and snow showers in the south.
You should expect chilly temperatures.
March
Between March 1 to March 8, there will be sunshine in the east and isolated showers in the west.
Mild temperatures are in the forecast for that week.
From March 9 to March 14, there will be a few showers, sunny conditions and cool temperatures.
Then, you should expect rainy and cool conditions from March 15 to March 31.
Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba
Here's the monthly winter forecast for the Prairies.
November
The forecast calls for a few showers and mild temperatures from November 1 to November 5.
Between November 6 and November 12, it will be sunny and warm across the Prairies.
From November 13 to November 16, you should expect flurries and colder temperatures.
It will be sunny and "quite mild" from November 17 to November 22.
But then, between November 23 and November 30, there will be snowy periods across the Prairies.
You should expect chilly temperatures in the east and bitterly cold temperatures in the west.
December
From December 1 to December 4, it will be snowy and frigid.
But it will be sunny and "quite mild" between December 5 to December 11, so there will be rain and snow showers.
The forecast calls for snow showers and cold temperatures from December 12 to December 20.
Between December 21 and December 31, there will be sunshine, flurries and mild temperatures in the Prarires.
January
There will be snow showers from January 1 to January 4.
Temperatures will be cold in the east and mild in the west.
Between January 5 and January 17, you should expect a few flurries in the east and sunshine in the west.
The forecast calls for a few snow showers as temperatures turn cold from January 18 to January 26.
From January 27 to January 31, there will be flurries but mild temperatures.
February
There will be a few flurries and bitterly cold temperatures from February 1 to February 5.
Between February 6 and February 11, you should expect sunny conditions as temperatures become "very mild."
From February 12 to February 17, there will be rain and snow showers along with mild temperatures.
The forecast for February 18 to February 21 calls for snow showers and chilly conditions.
Between February 22 and February 28, there will be sunshine and then snow showers.
March
From March 1 to March 10, the weather will be sunny and warm.
Then, between March 11 and March 16, it will be sunny east but snowy in the west.
Temperatures will turn cold during the week.
Between March 17 and March 22, you should expect a few showers and warm temperatures.
The forecast calls for a few rain and snow showers in the Prairies from March 23 to March 31.
Ontario
Here's the monthly winter forecast for Ontario.
November
From November 1 to November 10, there will be periods of rain and snow, sunshine and cold temperatures.
The forecast calls for rain and snow showers as temperatures flip from cold to mild between November 11 and November 24.
Ontario is set to get hit by a snowstorm from November 25 to November 27.
Between November 28 and November 30, you should expect rain and snow showers, along with mild temperatures.
December
Ontario's weather forecast calls for rain and snow showers, snowy periods and cold temperatures from December 1 to December 11.
Then, it will be sunny but "very cold" between December 12 and December 15.
From December 16 to December 21, there will be snow showers and bitterly cold temperatures.
The weather will be snowy but mild before temperatures become "frigid" between December 22 and December 31.
January
There will be flurries and bitterly cold temperatures in Ontario from January 1 to January 5.
Between January 6 and January 9, you should expect snow showers along with cold in the east and mild temperatures in the west.
The forecast calls for a few rain and snow showers in the east and sunshine in the west from January 10 to January 18.
Then, from January 19 to January 21, there will be rain and snow showers and mild temperatures.
Between January 22 and January 31, you should expect snowy periods as it gets "very cold."
February
There will be snow showers and cold temperatures on February 1 and February 2.
Ontario's forecast calls for a snowstorm between February 3 and February 5.
It will be sunny but cold from February 6 to February 8 in Ontario.
Between February 9 and February 14, you should expect a few rain and snow showers and warm temperatures.
There will be rain and snow in the east and a snowstorm in the west from February 15 to February 17.
The forecast from February 18 to February 28 calls for sunshine, rain and snow showers and cold temperatures.
March
From March 1 to March 6, there will be flurries and mild temperatures.
You should expect snow showers and cold in Ontario from March 7 to March 14.
Between March 15 and March 19, the weather will be sunny and mild.
Then, from March 20 to March 31, there will be warm temperatures and periods of rain and snow.
Quebec
Here's the month-by-month winter forecast for Quebec.
November
From November 1 to November 9, there will be rain and snow showers in Quebec.
Temperatures will be warm in the east and cold in the west.
Between November 10 and November 13, the weather will be sunny but chilly.
The forecast calls for periods of rain and snow, then sunshine and mild temperatures from November 14 to November 25.
You should expect a snowstorm between November 26 and November 28.
From November 29 to November 30, it will be sunny but cold in Quebec.
December
Between December 1 to December 7, it will be snowy and cold.
Then, from December 8 to December 16, there will be flurries, sunshine and "frigid" temperatures.
Quebec's weather will be snowy from December 17 to December 20. You should also expect "bitter cold."
Between December 21 and December 26, there will be snow showers and cold temperatures.
Then, from December 27 to December 31, the weather will be snowy and "very cold."
January
The forecast calls for snowy periods and chilly temperatures in the east and flurries and "frigid" temperatures in the west between January 1 and January 8.
From January 9 to January 14, you should expect flurries, then sunshine and mild temperatures.
There will be snowy periods in the east and flurries in the west from January 15 to January 21.
Conditions will be sunny, then rainy and snowy from January 22 to January 27.
Between January 28 and January 31, it will be sunny but cold.
February
From February 1 to February 5, it will be sunny and mild, but then rainy and snowy.
The forecast calls for rain and snow showers, along with chilly temperatures from February 6 to February 9.
Between February 10 and February 21, there will be rain and some snow in the north.
Then, from February 22 to February 28, you should expect a few rain and snow showers.
It will be warm in the east and chilly in the west.
March
From March 1 to March 6, it will be sunny and warm in Quebec.
Then, between March 7 to March 9, there will be a snowstorm in the east and flurries in the west.
The forecast calls for rain, snow and warm temperatures in the east and snow showers and cold in the west from March 1to March 13.
Between March 14 to March 22, it will be sunny and warm.
You should expect showers and warm temperatures from March 23 to March 31.
New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, PEI and Newfoundland
Here's the month-by-month winter forecast for Atlantic Canada.
November
From November 1 to November 5, there will be rainy periods and cool temperatures.
Those rainy and cool conditions will continue from November 6 to November 10.
A snowstorm is in the forecast between November 11 and November 13.
Then, from November 14 to November 18, there will be periods of rain and snow, sunshine and chilly temperatures.
You should expect rain and temperatures warming up from November 19 to November 27.
Between November 28 and November 30, there will be rain and snow across the region.
December
From December 1 to December 4, there will be rain and snow, along with chilly temperatures.
Then it will be snowy and cold from December 5 to December 9.
Between December 10 and December 12, you should expect rain and snow showers in the north and a snowstorm in the south.
Temperatures will be cold across the region.
Then, there will be snow showers and bitterly cold temperatures from December 13 to December 22.
You should expect rain and mild temperatures between December 23 and December 25.
The forecast calls for a snowstorm, then snow showers from December 26 to December 31.
It will be mild in the east but "frigid" in the west.
January
There will be snowy periods and cold temperatures from January 1 to January 5.
Between January 6 and January 8, the east will get rain and snow, while the west will get a snowstorm.
You should expect rain and snow in the east and snowy periods in the west from January 9 to January 12.
The forecast calls for snow showers between January 13 and January 15.
Temperatures are set to be cold across the region.
From January 16 to January 18, there will be a snowstorm.
Then, between January 19 to January 26, there will be snowy periods in the east, and sunshine in the west.
You should expect rain and snow before temperatures get cold from January 27 to January 31.
February
From February 1 to February 6, there will be periods of rain and snow.
Temperatures are set to be mild.
Between February 7 and February 17, there will be rain and snow showers, then sunny conditions.
Those periods of rain and snow continue from February 18 to February 28.
Temperatures will be mild across the region.
March
From March 1 to March 7, there will be flurries and chilly temperatures.
Then, from March 8 to March 10, it will be snowy and cold.
Between March 11 and March 13, there will be rain and snow in the east, but a snowstorm in the west.
The forecast calls for rain and snow showers in the east and sunny conditions in the west from March 14 to March 22.
Then, there will be rainy periods as temperatures warm up between March 23 and March 31.
