Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

This monthly winter forecast for Ontario tells you which days will be snowy and 'very cold'

A lot of snowstorms and snowy periods are expected in Ontario!

people walking across a street in toronto in front of cars while it snows

People crossing a Toronto street as it snows.

Venrick Azcueta | Unsplash
Senior Writer

There's a month-by-month winter forecast that reveals what the season will be like across Canada.

It also includes details about when Ontario's weather will turn snowy and "very cold."

Recently, the monthly winter forecast for Canada was put out by the Old Farmer's Almanac.

This long-range forecast even gives a week-by-week breakdown of the weather conditions in each province!

So, here's what winter weather you can expect in Ontario from November to March.

November

Between November 1 and November 10, there will be periods of rain and snow, sunshine and cold temperatures.

Then, there will be rain and snow showers as temperatures flip from cold to mild between November 11 and November 24.

Ontario is forecast to get a snowstorm from November 25 to November 27.

Between November 28 and November 30, you should expect rain and snow showers, along with mild temperatures.

December

Ontario's forecast calls for rain and snow showers, snowy periods and cold temperatures from December 1 to December 11.

Then, it will be sunny but "very cold" from December 12 to December 15.

Between December 16 and December 21, there will be snow showers and bitterly cold temperatures.

The weather will be snowy but mild and then "frigid" between December 22 and December 31.

January

In Ontario, there will be flurries and bitterly cold temperatures between January 1 and January 5.

From January 6 to January 9, you should expect snow showers along with cold in the east and mild temperatures in the west.

The forecast calls for rain and snow showers in the east and sunshine in the west between January 10 and January 18.

There will be rain and snow showers and mild temperatures from January 19 to January 21.

Between January 22 and January 31, Ontarians should expect snowy periods as temperatures become "very cold."

February

There will be snow showers and cold temperatures on February 1 and February 2.

Ontario's winter forecast calls for a snowstorm between February 3 and February 5.

Then, from February 6 to February 8, it will be sunny but cold.

You should expect rain and snow showers and warm temperatures between February 9 and February 14.

There will be rain and snow in the east and a snowstorm in the west from February 15 to February 17.

This forecast calls for sunshine, rain and snow showers, and cold temperatures from February 18 to February 28 in Ontario.

March

Between March 1 to March 6, there will be flurries and mild temperatures in Ontario.

You should expect snow showers and cold between March 7 and March 14.

Then, between March 15 and March 19, the weather will be sunny and mild.

Ontario's forecast from March 20 to March 31 calls for warmer temperatures with periods of rain and snow.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

winter forecastontario weather
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Ontario's winter forecast calls for 'frequent snowstorms,' cold temperatures and more

Blizzard conditions are also in the forecast! ❄️

A new winter forecast says Ontario's weather will be snowiest during these months

Above normal snowfall totals are expected for some parts of the province! 🌨️

Ontario's monthly fall weather forecast reveals when you can expect snow

Bye bye summer, hello fall! 👋🍁

This weekly fall forecast for October reveals when Ontario's weather will be snowy and chilly

Below-average temperatures are forecast for the month.

Ontario's weather forecast for November says there will be snow during these weeks

November is set to be one of the snowiest parts of the season! ❄️

Esso vs. Shell vs. Petro-Canada: Here's which gas station has the best loyalty program in 2025

The winner is surprisingly clear — and it's not even close.

6 restaurants in Calgary that locals say everyone should try at least once

Calgary foodies, listen up! 🍽️

Here's what an 'average' salary looks like in every Canadian province right now

How does your paycheque compare? 💰

Canadians say they'd 'love' to move to this riverside Ontario village with storybook charm

It's just a short drive from Toronto.

VIA Rail is hiring for these jobs across Canada that pay up to $74 an hour

Some positions pay you to travel!

Bath & Body Works has this deal on three-wick candles and you can shop new holiday scents

There's a certain way to get the deal depending on how you shop!