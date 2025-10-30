This monthly winter forecast for Ontario tells you which days will be snowy and 'very cold'
A lot of snowstorms and snowy periods are expected in Ontario!
There's a month-by-month winter forecast that reveals what the season will be like across Canada.
It also includes details about when Ontario's weather will turn snowy and "very cold."
Recently, the monthly winter forecast for Canada was put out by the Old Farmer's Almanac.
This long-range forecast even gives a week-by-week breakdown of the weather conditions in each province!
So, here's what winter weather you can expect in Ontario from November to March.
November
Between November 1 and November 10, there will be periods of rain and snow, sunshine and cold temperatures.
Then, there will be rain and snow showers as temperatures flip from cold to mild between November 11 and November 24.
Ontario is forecast to get a snowstorm from November 25 to November 27.
Between November 28 and November 30, you should expect rain and snow showers, along with mild temperatures.
December
Ontario's forecast calls for rain and snow showers, snowy periods and cold temperatures from December 1 to December 11.
Then, it will be sunny but "very cold" from December 12 to December 15.
Between December 16 and December 21, there will be snow showers and bitterly cold temperatures.
The weather will be snowy but mild and then "frigid" between December 22 and December 31.
January
In Ontario, there will be flurries and bitterly cold temperatures between January 1 and January 5.
From January 6 to January 9, you should expect snow showers along with cold in the east and mild temperatures in the west.
The forecast calls for rain and snow showers in the east and sunshine in the west between January 10 and January 18.
There will be rain and snow showers and mild temperatures from January 19 to January 21.
Between January 22 and January 31, Ontarians should expect snowy periods as temperatures become "very cold."
February
There will be snow showers and cold temperatures on February 1 and February 2.
Ontario's winter forecast calls for a snowstorm between February 3 and February 5.
Then, from February 6 to February 8, it will be sunny but cold.
You should expect rain and snow showers and warm temperatures between February 9 and February 14.
There will be rain and snow in the east and a snowstorm in the west from February 15 to February 17.
This forecast calls for sunshine, rain and snow showers, and cold temperatures from February 18 to February 28 in Ontario.
March
Between March 1 to March 6, there will be flurries and mild temperatures in Ontario.
You should expect snow showers and cold between March 7 and March 14.
Then, between March 15 and March 19, the weather will be sunny and mild.
Ontario's forecast from March 20 to March 31 calls for warmer temperatures with periods of rain and snow.
