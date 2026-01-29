Ontario's weather forecast for February reveals that there'll be snowstorms on these days

This new forecast has a weekly breakdown of what Ontario's weather will be like during February.

You can expect snowstorms, rain and snow showers, cold temperatures and even some warmth!

In the Canadian edition of the Old Farmer's Almanac, there are monthly forecasts for every province that detail the weather conditions during each week.

Ontario's forecast includes central and southern parts of the province, from Thunder Bay to Sudbury, across to Ottawa, down to Toronto and all the way to Windsor.

It revealed that one of the coldest periods of winter in Ontario will be during early February. Also, early and mid-February will be some of the snowiest parts of the season!

Overall, the average temperature in February will be -2 C, which is 3 C above normal.

The province is forecast to get 75 millimetres of precipitation throughout the month. That's 20 millimetres above average.

Now, here's what the weather will be like in Ontario during each week of February, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

On February 1 and February 2, there will be snow showers and cold temperatures in Ontario.

From February 3 to February 5, a snowstorm is in the forecast.

Then, between February 6 and February 8, it will be sunny but cold in Ontario.

You should expect "a few rain and snow showers" from February 9 to February 14. Temperatures will be warm during that week.

There will be a snowstorm in the western parts of the region between February 15 and February 17. But in the eastern parts of Ontario, rain and snow are forecast.

Also, temperatures will be mild on those days.

From February 18 to February 28, it will be sunny for a bit, but then the month ends with rain and snow showers and cold temperatures.

