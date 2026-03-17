A CRA employee was arrested for identity theft & info trafficking after a 4-year investigation

RCMP began investigating in 2022 after the CRA reported one of its employees had "compromised taxpayer information."

​CRA National Headquarters building in Ottawa.

CRA National Headquarters building in Ottawa.

Avery Friedlander | Narcity
Writer

A worker with the Canada Revenue Agency in Vancouver has been arrested and charged with identity theft and trafficking private information after a four-year investigation.

The RCMP's federal policing unit in the Pacific region says in a statement that the 35-year-old man was arrested on Jan. 29 in Vancouver.

He is facing charges including breach of trust, trafficking identity information, identity theft and fraudulent personation among other offences.

Police say they began investigating the case in March 2022 after the federal tax agency notified authorities that one of its employees had "compromised taxpayer information."

The accused has been released on bail and is set to appear in Vancouver provincial court on April 16.

Police say the victims whose information was breached in the case have already been contacted, and no further details will be released due to the matter being before the courts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2026.

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