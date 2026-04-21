B.C. court hears Chinese police went 'missing' for hours during trip to Vancouver

Court hears Chinese police went 'missing' in B.C.
The British Columbia Supreme Court trial of a former RCMP officer accused of a security offence by working for China has heard testimony describing how three Chinese police officials went "missing" for six hours during an RCMP-escorted visit to Vancouver in 2018, setting off concerns they could be trying to illicitly repatriate someone.
RCMP Supt. Peter Tsui told the trial of William Majcher, who is charged under Canada's Security of Information Act, that the officers with the Chinese Ministry of Public Security were part of a delegation being "hosted" by Canadian police as they travelled to Vancouver and Toronto to work on "mutual files" related to market fraud, money laundering and "economic fugitives."
But Tsui, who helped facilitate the trip as a liaison officer stationed in Beijing at the time, says three of about 14 Chinese officers visiting Vancouver failed to show up to a scheduled meeting and instead went missing, with RCMP having "no idea" where they went.
Tsui told the hearing that "safeguards" were put in place "at the borders and at the airports because there were certain individuals in Vancouver that we were concerned about being returned to (China)."
He says it took significant negotiation to arrange the trip, and the incident affected "police-to-police trust" between authorities in the two countries.
Tsui says it happened after the relationship had already "started to take a turn" in 2017, when the Canadian government denied China's request to station two Chinese liaison officers in Vancouver, on top of two already based in Ottawa.
He says the second development that caused a "really significant impact" to the relationship was the December 2018 arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at the behest of United States authorities attempting to extradite her on fraud charges that were resolved with a deferred prosecution agreement, allowing her return to China.
The testimony comes on the second day of Majcher's trial in Vancouver. The former Mountie pleaded not guilty Monday to one count of committing "preparatory acts" for an offence under Canada's Security of Information Act.
The prosecution alleges Majcher had prepared to coerce B.C. resident Hongwei Sun, also known as Kevin Sun, into returning to China, where he was wanted for financial crimes, for the benefit or at the direction of the Chinese government.
The trial follows a B.C. Supreme Court ruling last month in which Justice Martha Devlin found Majcher's warrantless arrest at Vancouver's airport in 2023 was unconstitutional, occurring without reasonable and probable grounds.
Devlin found the grounds for Majcher's arrest "amount only to a hunch or generalized suspicion" that he engaged in a conspiracy to assist China's efforts in a manner that would contravene Canadian law, the March 26 ruling said.
The ruling described a police report that said Sun was wanted in China for financial crimes "ranging into the hundreds of millions of dollars."
It said the report indicated Sun, a Vancouver resident, "allegedly used the proceeds of his financial crimes to purchase large amounts of real estate" in the city.
Tsui testified Monday that he first heard about Sun in 2016, when Chinese authorities alerted him to a "historical fraud" case dating back to the late 1990s or early 2000s in which an individual had allegedly defrauded the Industrial Commercial Bank of China of RMB$2.8 billion, now worth about $560 million.
Chinese authorities believed about $120 million had left China, alleging Sun had taken it, and indicating he was living in the Vancouver area, Tsui said.
Chinese authorities had initially asked the RCMP to arrest Sun, but Tsui said they did not provide sufficient information for Mounties to make a determination.
Tsui said Chinese authorities then asked if they could speak to Sun, prompting a request to Mounties in Vancouver to find him, but he refused to attend a meeting.
The RCMP then advised Chinese authorities that the Mounties were halting work on the file in February or March 2017, officially closing it a year later, Tsui said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2026.
By Brenna Owen | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.