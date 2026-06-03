Zellers is opening new stores in Ontario and here's what you can shop for
Zeddy teddy bears are making a comeback!
Zellers is coming back to Ontario with new stores opening this year.
These locations will have lots of products at affordable prices, including classics like Zeddy teddy bears and new specialty grocery items.
On June 3, 2026, Zellers revealed the new stores in Ontario that are part of the retailer's national comeback.
This follows the first store opening at Londonderry Mall in Edmonton in October 2025, and the announcement of a Canada-wide expansion in January 2026.
It's part of the "Zellers 3.0" store experience, which reimagines the department store as a smaller-format retail location that's easy to shop, affordable and accessible.
The new Zellers stores in Ontario are in Toronto's North York neighbourhood and at Tecumseh Mall in Windsor.
Toronto's first new Zellers store is located at 80 Orfus Road, which is near Yorkdale Shopping Centre at Highway 401 and Dufferin, and is a 25,000-square-foot standalone store.
The new store in Toronto will open on Thursday, June 18, 2026.
An opening date for the Windsor location hasn't been announced yet, but the store is expected to welcome shoppers in July.
The new store at Tecumseh Mall, which is near E. C. Row Expressway and Lauzon Parkway, marks the return of the iconic Canadian retailer to this mall.
Zellers said the Ontario stores will have the retailer's core apparel, accessories, home and seasonal departments, along with new offerings like a limited selection of Zellers-branded merchandise.
Also, each new store opening will have nostalgic in-store moments and surprises.
Here are some of the products you can shop for at the new Zellers stores in Ontario:
- Home & Lifestyle — home decor from Maxwell & Williams, Casa Domani Mediterranean-inspired tabletop collections, and Rachel Roy, Tahari and Chaps home linen like towels, bedding, and pillows
- Toys — plush toys, puzzles, outdoor games, and other products from well-known toy brands
- Seasonal & Specialty — summer items such as water guns, pool toys, sand buckets and more, party supplies like tableware, decor and gift bags, stationery, luggage, and Halloween costumes in the fall
- Food, Snacks & Specialty Grocery — select snack, beverage and specialty food offerings, including flavoured popcorn, candies, international chips, and grab-and-go drinks, along with Italian grocery items from Gigi, including candies, wafers, pasta, sauces, olives, and oils
The new brands that will be available in the apparel and lifestyle departments at the Ontario stores include Adidas, NFL, NHL, Dickies, Von Dutch, Juicy Couture, and others. Also, the locations will have an expanded Disney collection.
It's not just Zellers stores that are making a comeback, but also Zeddy, the retailer's iconic mascot. Zeddy plush toy bears will be available again in stores this summer.
Zellers revealed that additional locations in Ontario and other parts of Canada are expected to be announced this year as part of a phased national rollout.