Toronto's new Zellers store is bringing back the Zellers restaurant this weekend

You can also shop for home decor, apparel, specialty grocery items, and more.

exterior of zellers store store in toronto wiht inflatable zeddy mascot

Zellers store in Toronto with Zeddy inflatable.

Courtesy of Zellers
Senior Writer

Zellers is opening a new store in Toronto this week.

Not only is the retailer making a comeback in Ontario, but the Zellers restaurant is also returning!

It was just announced that the iconic Canadian retailer will have a few nostalgic experiences and surprises at the new store in Toronto that celebrate the Zellers legacy.

The new Toronto location at 80 Orfus Road, which is near Highway 401 and Dufferin Street, is opening on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

You can shop the retailer's core apparel, accessories, home and seasonal departments, along with new offerings like the Food, Snacks & Specialty Grocery section.

The store hours for opening weekend are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

red and white exterior of new zellers store in toronto ontario Zellers store in Toronto. Courtesy of Zellers

Zellers has put a 25-foot inflatable Zeddy Bear outside the new store in Toronto to celebrate the opening.

As part of the Toronto opening weekend, the retailer is introducing the Zellers Diner on Wheels. It's a food truck inspired by the Zellers restaurant that used to be in stores.

The food truck menu will include the Big Z burger, a hot gravy chicken sandwich, chicken fingers, grilled cheese, gravy and fries, and more food items.

You can order from the Zellers Diner on Wheels at the Toronto location from:

  • 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 18
  • 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 19
  • 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 20
  • 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 21

The opening weekend of the new Toronto store at 80 Orfus Road is the first time the Zellers Diner on Wheels will be at a location in Canada, but Zellers said this pop-up diner will roll in during opening weekends at future new stores across Canada.

Zellers will be offering free Zellers ice pops and Zellers water bottles during the opening weekend from June 19 to June 21 while quantities last. The first hundred customers at the new Toronto store will get an exclusive Zeddy keychain that's not available for purchase in any stores.

Also, the retailer is bringing back children's rides that were introduced in Zellers stores in the 1980s.

Toronto's new Zellers store will have a red sports car ride for kids, and more rides will make a comeback at select locations in Canada.

Zellers opened the first new location of the small-format "Zellers 3.0" store concept in Edmonton near the end of 2025. After the Toronto store opens this week, another location is set to open in Windsor in July.

There are plans for a Canada-wide expansion of Zellers with additional locations in Ontario and other parts of the country expected to be announced this year.

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Toronto Canada News News
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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