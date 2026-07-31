Major unions call on Trump to reconsider proposed 50% tariffs on Canadian goods

Reconsider tariffs on Canada: U.S. unions
Reconsider tariffs on Canada: U.S. unions
President Donald Trump speaks about Dulles International Airport modernization, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
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The heads of two major unions are calling on U.S. President Donald Trump's top trade official to reconsider proposed tariffs on Canadian imports.

The Trump administration's threatened new round of 50 per cent tariffs on a range of Canadian goods is set to take effect on Aug. 19.

Unlike most of Trump’s other tariffs, these tariffs would have no exemptions for goods compliant under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.

In a joint letter to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, the presidents of the United Steelworkers union and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers say trade practices must not drive a deeper wedge between the two countries.

The union leaders say they're open to working with Greer on a different path forward that focuses on resolving tensions over trade.

They say the proposed tariffs undermine their ability to strengthen economic and national security and call Canada a trusted and valuable partner.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2026.

By Alessia Passafiume | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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